Boosting health, immunity with Ayurvedic remedies

Mr Sumit Nanda was so impressed with the Ayurvedic treatment’s results on his health, he founded EGA Wellness in 2016. Among other things, it aims to promote better gut health through natural remedies.

He had always been a sickly child and was diagnosed with diabetes and hypertension at 35.

Despite his attempts at leading a healthier lifestyle, Mr Sumit Nanda was constantly plagued with health issues such as migraines, insomnia and bad digestion.

In 2012, after even Western medicine proved ineffective, the Singaporean travelled to Kerala in India to see a vaidyan (traditional Ayurvedian doctor).

He had first heard of Ayurveda – an alternative medicinal system with historical roots in the Indian subcontinent – from his brother’s friend.

Mr Nanda, 52, told The New Paper: “(The doctor) explained that maintaining a good diet, sleep and daily routine are important pillars of Ayurvedic treatment. He gave me a 30-day treatment plan to help me cleanse my system. It’s been eight years since and this has now become my lifestyle.”

Mr Nanda was given turmeric and guduchi herbal supplements, and now eats only freshly cooked food and gets at least eight hours of sleep daily from 9pm to 5am.

He was so impressed by how much his health improved within just seven days that Mr Nanda, who used to work for a toothbrush manufacturing firm, founded Ayurvedic brand EGA Wellness in 2016.

With five wellness clinics across the island and more than 200,000 clients, EGA Wellness aims to raise awareness of Ayurvedic detoxification techniques and promote better gut health through natural remedies such as freshly pressed juices containing Ayurvedic superfoods. Mr Gokul Haridas, 49, a partner at a law firm, told TNP he had his first consultation in 2019, and that led to a paradigm shift in his daily routine.

He said: “I wasn’t worried about trying something new as the Ayurvedic philosophy is rooted in traditional science where it can complement our modern, urban lifestyle.”

He altered his sleeping habits and dietary intake according to Ayurvedic principles and managed to reverse his fatty liver condition to a healthy one.

Madam Claire Tay, a retiree in her 60s, began her journey with Ayurvedic treatments in 2017 when she was drawn to its range of juices.

DISCIPLINE

She lost 13kg after she ate only foods that aided her digestion and were in line with her Ayurvedic dosha type – the “faults” that govern certain functional aspects of the body and which must be balanced to improve one’s physical, spiritual and mental well-being.

She said: “I needed a lot of discipline. I had to be very conscious of not just my diet, but my eating times too.”

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, demand for alternative medicine and treatment options has grown due to the increasing emphasis on strong immune systems to fight the coronavirus, said Mr Nanda.

EGA Wellness saw the highest sales of its immunobooster power shots from January to March last year and an increase in online demand for its juice cleanse subscription packs, despite closing their stores during the circuit breaker.

Mr Nanda hopes to introduce more people to the natural wonders of Ayurveda.

He said: “Some feel they are not ready or unable to commit to this kind of lifestyle. But that doesn’t mean you cannot adopt certain aspects of Ayurveda.

“For example, you could still do a liquid diet once a week to at least cleanse your digestive system. After all, the results are directly proportional to what you do.”