Break these habits to avoid bloat

Bloating rarely poses any serious health threat.

But feeling bloated, heavy and sluggish, even though you last ate a couple of hours ago, can be uncomfortable. If you experience it frequently, here are the reasons why.

You are eating too quickly

When you do that, your body does not have the time to track your consumption and send signals to your brain, causing you to eat more than necessary.

It often also means you are not chewing your food properly, making it harder for your body to break down the food.

Wolfing down your food also causes you to gulp down air, which causes bloating.

You are overeating

This is one of the most common causes. Your stomach has a volume of around one litre, four at a stretch. If you are eating way more than your stomach can handle, your body struggles to digest it. Exercise portion control and eat slowly to prevent overeating.

You are eating irregularly

Going long hours without eating is a mistake and will cause your digestive system and metabolism to crash. You may think you are cutting down on the calories by skipping breakfast, but that heavy lunch to curb your hunger pangs is likely to cause bloating.

The sudden large intake of food causes a surge in blood sugar and insulin levels to leave you feeling stuffed. You will experience discomfort and sluggishness worse than a food coma, and the coffee to perk you up will aggravate the bloating.

You are suffering from food intolerance

Many people suffer from lactose intolerance, where their bodies are unable to break down the natural sugar lactose found in dairy. Even if you are not lactose intolerant, you may suffer from bloating if you over-consume dairy products, and your small intestine is unable to produce enough enzymes to digest lactose.

Other common food intolerances include nuts and gluten.

You are not drinking enough water

This may seem counter-intuitive, but drinking lots of water can prevent you from feeling all puffed up. Dehydration causes your body to retain water, which then makes you feel heavy and puffy. So drink up, but avoid artificially sweetened or carbonated drinks that will worsen the bloating.

You are eating gassy foods

If you are trying to break the bloat, it is best to steer clear of foods that cause gas. This includes raw cruciferous veggies such as broccoli and cauliflower as they contain short-chain carbohydrates and sugar alcohol that cause bloating.

Fruits like watermelon are also high in fructose and will result in gas or even diarrhoea.

You are experiencing hormonal changes

It is common to experience bloating, fluid retention and constipation before and during your menstrual cycle. This is due to the rise in estrogen and the thickening of your uterine lining.

These issues will subside towards the end of your period.

While you can't do much about your hormones, you can consume probiotic-rich foods such as yogurt to optimise your digestive system and ease the bloating.

You are choosing hard-to-digest food combinations

We are well aware that sugary foods and carbonated drinks can lead to bloating, but dairy and starch together are the biggest culprits. Think Margherita pizzas - the cheesy and doughy combination is bad news for your digestive system.

