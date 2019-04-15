Health

Caffeine could boost exercise performance

Apr 15, 2019 06:00 am

Taking caffeine before a workout could improve performance during a broad range of exercise tasks, according to a new review of past research.

In particular, it could help speed, power, strength and endurance, researchers wrote in the British Journal of Sports Medicine.

"Supplementation with caffeine is highly prevalent among athletes, with one study from 2011 indicating that around 75 per cent of urine samples from athletes competing in the Olympic Games contain measurable levels of caffeine," said lead author Jozo Grgic of Victoria University in Melbourne, Australia.

In 2004, caffeine was removed from the World Anti-Doping Agency list of substances banned during competitions.

"Since then, the intake of caffeine among athletes has only increased with no signs of slowing down," Mr Grgic said. - REUTERS

Contacts that reduce itching may be a reality

