Change these habits to run better

Here are some common mistakes that can make running more tiring than it actually is.

WORN-OUT SHOES

Shoes will wear out based on how much you run in them, not just how long you have had them.

Your build and the type of exercise matter too.

The loss of cushioning plus wear and tear of the soles can make running more tedious or lead to injuries.

According to Dr Ben Tan, author of Run For Your Life!: The Complete Marathon Guide, you should change your shoes when they have covered 800km or every six to 12 months.

STARTING OFF TOO QUICKLY

Pacing yourself is important. It is tempting to go fast at the start when your legs are fresh. But by doing so, you will burn out quickly.

WRONG RUNNING FORM

Your arms should be around waist level and bent at 90 degrees. Swing your arms back and forth while keeping your posture upright. Slouching will lead to tension in your neck, shoulders and back, making it more tiring.

LOSING CONTROL WHEN YOU GO DOWNHILL

People often lean forward too much and overstride when they go downhill. The impact from overstriding places stress on knees, hips and ankles. Try leaning forward slightly and taking short quick strides, keeping your pace constant.

WRONG CLOTHES

Choose lightweight and stretchable materials designed to wick moisture away. A cotton T-shirt will trap heat and sweat.

When it comes to sports bras, 80 per cent of women are wearing the wrong size, said Dr Tan.

You should be able to slide two fingers under each strap and one finger under the base band on each side.

Ensure that the bra is not wrinkled anywhere or cutting into your skin. Hop around to ensure you feel supported - the bra should not be riding up or twisting around.

SKIPPING REST DAYS

Training every day may zap all your energy and impede your progress. Your body requires rest to prevent overuse running injuries like shin splints.

A general guideline for beginners is to start running thrice a week. More seasoned runners can run five to six times a week.

EATING TOO LITTLE OR TOO MUCH

You need fuel to keep your legs moving. Have a balanced meal three to four hours before a run. A snack post-run is vital to replenish your energy and facilitate muscle repair and recovery.

SITTING DOWN AFTER RUNNING

Cool down properly after your run. You can engage in foam rolling exercises to ease the tension in muscles. Sitting down right after a run will cause your muscles to stiffen, and your legs may ache.

AN INEFFECTIVE PLAYLIST

A study by the British Association of Sport and Exercise Sciences suggests that music with motivational qualities can improve physical and psychological performance by 15 per cent.

Music is also able to reduce your perception of fatigue to stimulate better performance.

