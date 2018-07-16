Cheryl Wee's pregnancy saved her from eating disorder

After starving herself for days, she would binge on cakes. But she would get upset over her weight gain and start starving herself again.

That was the vicious cycle that local actress Cheryl Wee, 31, heir to home-grown beauty chain Jean Yip, went through during her four-year battle with body dysmorphic disorder (BDD).

BDD is a mental disorder characterised by the obsession that some aspect of one's body or appearance is severely flawed and needs exceptional measures to hide or fix.

She told The New Paper: "It is not just wanting to be thin, there is a lot more to an eating disorder.

"I was just not happy with myself. I was 42kg but I did not like what I saw in the mirror."

Her fight with BBD started in late 2013 and it was her pregnancy last year that turned things around.

Wee's husband is architect and general manager of Jean Yip, Roy Fong ,31. They have a two-month-old son, whose name they have teased about but have yet to reveal.

Said Cheryl: "My pregnancy saved (me from) my eating disorder. When you are pregnant, you are no longer eating for yourself. You cannot be like, 'Oh, I don't want to put on weight', and then let the baby starve.

"The whole experience really changed my thoughts on eating. Now, I eat regularly and do not undereat or overeat, especially since I am breastfeeding."

Inspired by her own journey of overcoming BDD, Wee founded Cheryl W Wellness & Weight Management two years ago to help women achieve healthy weight loss.

Last week, she bagged the Pulsar award at the Women Entrepreneur Awards 2018, which celebrates the entrepreneurial spirit of women.

Her centres offer customised detox, wellness and weight management treatments as well as wellness drinks ranging from detox to collagen drinks and energy-boosting teas.

Recalling her eating disorder, Wee said: "I felt fat and insecure. I wanted to go on a diet and I was not happy every single day.

"I cared only about myself. I thought only (of) what kind of diet I wanted to be on and how I wanted to become 41kg (from 42kg). My whole focus was so inward and self-centred."

RESPONSIBILITY

Now, at 52kg, Wee said motherhood has awakened her to her new responsibility and has taught her to be more comfortable with her weight.

"(Starving) definitely did not make me a happy person, and I was searching for a 'why' to my problems. I realised the answer was to look outwards and to put your focus on other people," she said.

Instead of shedding her post-baby weight quickly, Wee has a more gradual approach. Currently, she is taking breastfeeding, fish oil and calcium supplements as well as her company's Signature Royal Flush Treatment, which uses customised essential oils and sea salts.

Her favourite treatments include her Ginger Sparkle Treatment (which helps to expel wind, keep the body warm and potentially alleviate joint and arthritis pain) and Multipolar Treatment (which helps break down fats in targeted areas).

As Wee is still recovering from her pregnancy, she intends to start her fitness routine next month, saying: "I will focus more on how I look and feel than the numbers on the scale.

"Now, I have a different perspective of losing weight. It is more about being healthy and feeling good.

"It is not about going on extreme diets where (for) the next few days, I cannot move and feel moody. I do not think it is sustainable."