Childhood anxiety tied to school absences

Children with school attendance or truancy problems may be suffering from anxiety, a review suggests.

Chronic physical problems such as asthma and diabetes have long been linked to an increased risk of absenteeism, poor grades and test scores, and lower odds of obtaining a college degree or a high-paying job.

The study offers fresh evidence that mental illness can also limit school performance and success in life, said lead study author Katie Finning of the University of Exeter Medical School in the United Kingdom.