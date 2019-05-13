Cleo Most Eligible Bachelors 2019: The fittest of them all

Every year, Cleo Singapore hunts for the most eligible bachelors in Singapore.

And being eligible is not just about having good looks; personality, career success and having an interesting life story also play a big part.

This year, we found men from all walks of life.

Here are some of the fittest of them all.

OZ TITUS HONG

Age: 33

Occupation: National rower

Since he was young, Oz has gravitated towards water sports such as swimming, diving and scuba diving as he felt that "the water calls out to me".

In 2015, he represented Singapore at the SEA Games in a traditional boat racing team sport and earned a bronze medal.

Following that, he decided to switch to a solo sport: rowing. He is currently preparing for the trials for the 2019 SEA Games in the Philippines, but he also has his sights on the 2024 Paris Olympics.

"That is the big goal, but before that, there are other items on the checklist to tick off. If I don't make it, at least I tried, and no one can fault you for trying. And of course, every training, every trial that I do, I give my best. Because I want to do my best."

Oz Titus Hong. PHOTO: CALIBRE PICTURES

He trains between 11 and 16 sessions a week

His training schedule and frequency depends on the time of the year but in a nutshell, he trains almost every day. He can take days off, but he always plans them in advance to make sure he does not slack off.

"I wouldn't risk telling myself, 'I am going to take off today' because tomorrow, I could say the same thing."

Who is keeping tabs? He is.

"It is a self-guilt thing, seriously. If I skipped today's training, I would feel guilty."

He wakes up at 5am almost every day

Oz feels this is one of the main challenges he faces as a national athlete.

"Even before you are fully awake, you are already on the water and training."

Another challenge is the lack of recognition Singapore athletes receive, and he does what he can to change that.

"There are things that I can and want to tap into that could open up avenues for future generations, be it by appearing in magazines like Cleo or Men's Health, or by being the ambassador of a sports brand. I think it can open many doors for athletes to get engagement and support."

He thinks being a national athlete is not just about the money

"It is something money cannot buy. It is an adventure. After this athlete life is gone, you don't get it back," he said. "I don't want to live with regrets and when I have kids or when I am married, I don't want to turn to myself and say, 'I could have been a national athlete.' Why not just do it now?"

GREGORY GAN

Age: 28

Occupation: Gymnastics coach

Gregory took up gymnastics at six and was a national gymnast till his retirement four years ago. He teaches adult gymnastics classes, is an international judge with the International Gymnastics Federation and has opened his own studio GymGround.

Gregory Gan. PHOTO: CALIBRE PICTURES

His parents inspired his love for the sport

Gregory's parents were national gymnasts themselves - they opened a gymnastics studio after retiring from the sport professionally, and the gym was where he had his first taste of tumbling around.

"I started competing when I was in Primary 4," he said.

"I took part in my first international competition when I was in Primary 5, at the Pacific School Games in Sydney, and I represented Singapore all the way till I retired."

He knows a thing or two about discipline

"When I was in secondary school, things were stressful - I had to train six days a week, and during the school holidays, I'd double the training hours," he recalled.

"Every morning in school was just me trying to stay awake because I would finish my homework at like midnight or 1am, then I had to wake up early."

He finds a lot of joy in teaching adults

"Adults take classes out of their own volition and have their own fitness goals," he said.

"They understand what is required of them and their bodies, so when they are able to execute a move, it is to their own credit. The hard work is theirs. I am just there to lead and guide them and that is how I derive a sense of satisfaction."

BENJAMIN OOI

Age: 27

Occupation: IT consultant

Benjamin has the physical and mental determination to literally go the distance, but this Ironman triathlete has some surprises up his sleeve - he is also into cooking, yoga and enjoys a good salsa class.

Benjamin Ooi. PHOTO: CALIBRE PICTURES

He took part in the 2017 Ironman World Championship

Not everyone can waltz in and join this race. You have to earn a slot at a qualifying event, which involves a 3.86km swim, 180.25km bike trail and 42.2km run in that order, without a break.

In those months of training, Benjamin would run a staggering 70km a week while working as an IT consultant. Qualifying was a huge deal, considering he did his first Ironman only the year before.

Running became a habit in university

While he was a water polo boy in junior college, he ran only once a week. Running became a thing only in university, where he took part in an aquathlon (a two-stage race involving swimming followed by running).

Yoga and salsa are part of his routine

At the moment, he is training two or three times a week, clocking in 20km to 30km. He also does yoga to activate different muscles.

"I go every Saturday with my sister - she was the one who first took me to classes," he said.

As for salsa, he picked it up after taking tango classes during a visit to Buenos Aires in 2017.

This article was first published in Cleo Singapore (www.cleo.com.sg)

