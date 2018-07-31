Common facial cleansing mistakes you should stop making

Most of us have a skincare cleansing routine that we stick to.

But you might actually be doing the wrong thing for your skin.

For better skin days, here are the three most common skin cleansing mistakes to avoid.

RELYING SOLELY ON MAKE-UP REMOVER WIPES

We all know how detrimental sleeping with your make-up on can be. So having something that makes the removal process easier cannot hurt, right?

Well, make-up wipes might work in a pinch every once in a while, but they are in no way effective enough for cleansing your skin properly.

Cleansing agents and surfactants in wipes help break down make-up and debris, but you actually need to rinse your face after to remove the layer of bacteria that the wipes leave behind.

In other words, make-up remover wipes are not a substitute for old-fashioned facial washing. Plus, if they contain alcohol, they can be irritating and dry you out.

Use gentle alcohol-free wipes and follow up with a gentle cleanser every time.

OVER-EXFOLIATING

It is highly damaging in the long term to buff away too much of your top skin layer while exfoliating.

Too much of it may accelerate the ageing process of your skin by causing micro tears on the skin's surface and can also destroy your skin's moisture barrier, which keeps bacteria out of your pores and hydration in.

Stick to exfoliating only one to two times a week, and do not go overboard with the scrubbing while you are at it.

CLEANSING IN THE HOT SHOWER

Washing your face while in the shower does have its pros - the hydration and warmth makes your skin particularly amenable to gentle exfoliation and thorough cleansing.

But doing it too often in a shower that is too long or too hot has its drawbacks.

Heat can widen the blood vessels and capillaries in your face, leaving your skin red and irritated.

It can also aggravate conditions like rosacea, which ultimately leads to broken and permanently dilated vessels.

Facial skin can also become too dry if there is too much contact with water.

The unstable temperature in a shower can also break down your cleansing products at an accelerated rate.

The otherwise mild surfactants in your cleansers will then irritate skin when applied while in a hot shower.

It is best to store your cleansers in the medicine cabinet, where temperatures are more controlled, and avoid showering with water that is too warm now and then.

Always wash your face with cool to lukewarm water at your sink before stepping into a steamy shower, and alternate days where you will cleanse in the shower and after a shower.