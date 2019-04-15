Contact lenses that reduce eye itch may become a reality
Experimental contact lenses that not only improve vision, but also ward off itchiness due to allergies, got a boost with the completion of two late-stage studies, according to a new report.
The antihistamine-containing lenses, developed and tested by Johnson & Johnson, greatly quieted eye allergy symptoms, researchers reported in Cornea journal.
"These are pretty encouraging results," said co-author Brian Pall, director of clinical science for Johnson & Johnson Vision Care.
"Over 20 per cent of people suffer from eye allergies. It has a pretty big impact on their quality of life."
The two trials, funded by Johnson & Johnson, tested the effectiveness and safety of lenses that slowly release the antihistamine ketotifen. The trials included 244 volunteers aged 12 to 61. - REUTERS
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now