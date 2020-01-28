Cosmetic surgery trends of 2020

With the rapid advancements in technology, the beauty industry is getting a facelift like never before - and that includes cosmetic procedures too.

Dr Ivan Puah, medical director of local medical aesthetics clinic Amaris B. Clinic, has seen a plethora of diverse concerns from both male and female patients aged 25 to 65 in Singapore.

Dr Puah, who has spent more than 15 years performing FDA- approved injectables, skin lasers and body sculpting surgical procedures, predicts the cosmetic surgery trends for this year.

Rejuvenation Biostimulation

As more people rely and get subconsciously and overly fixated on smartphones and laptops, "text neck" - the pain and damage sustained on the neck and shoulders from looking down at one's device for an extended period - is on the rise.

The physical stress causes skin damage on the neck, leading to visible deep horizontal lines across the neck.

One of the most effective treatments for this is Rejuvenation Biostimulation.

It is the use of hyper-diluted calcium hydroxyapatite fillers that stimulate stem cells into regenerating collagen, in combination with the use of energy devices that produce focused ultrasound energy.

Surgery for gynaecomastia, or enlarged male breasts

Gynaecomastia occurs when excess glandular tissue is produced. When an abundance or excess fat appears in the chest area, it is known as pseudogynaecomastia (fake/faux gynaecomastia), which can be treated with liposuction alone.

Dr Puah said: "In my experience, most patients who complained of pseudogynaecomastia are later found to have true gynaecomastia after medical assessment."

One can consider a customised four-step surgery programme called 4D Chest Remodelling, which reduces fat tissues and removes excess glandular tissues while stimulating the production of subdermal collagen to induce tissue remodelling and production of new collagen and elastin.

Nose enhancement with thread lift

Nose Thread Lift is quickly becoming one of the more sought-after treatments when it comes to achieving a more natural appearance - surpassing the popularity of nose fillers when it comes to non-surgical rhinoplasty.

Hiko Nose Thread Lift uses absorbable polydioxanone (PDO) thread to achieve a higher nose bridge without the need for surgery. These threads are placed carefully in the nose to heighten the nose bridge.

Dr Puah said: "PDO material has been in use for more than 30 years in various medical disciplines such as plastic surgery and gynaecology treatments because of its high tensile strength, good pliability and smooth tissue passage."

Natural look and customised treatments

Dr Puah said: "Unlike the past where many preferred dramatic results, patients today are opting for treatments that produce natural-looking results. This includes facial and body enhancement treatments with fat grafting."

Facial Fat Grafting's goal is to restore lost volume to the face, often associated with youthfulness. It uses a patient's own fat tissue, in tiny amounts, removed from excess fat pockets and then injected into areas of the face where needed.

For fat grafting on the body, ADR-C Breast Enhancement is popular among women who are looking to add volume to their chest while removing stubborn pockets of fat on the body.

Hourglass figure is out, toned is in

In Asia, the coveted hourglass body shape - comprising a pair of voluptuous breasts, small waist and curvaceous hips - is not preferred.

Dr Puah said: "Many Asian women do not like a heavy bottom as it resembles a pear shape, and they have instead expressed their preference for the toned and proportionate look - one that complements their frame and height."