Digital Smile Design can help you achieve a pageant-worthy smile

Studies have shown that smiling will have a positive effect on your interactions with people around you.

American writer Anne Roiphe once said: “A woman whose smile is open and whose expression is glad has a kind of beauty no matter what she wears.”

Using that quote as a mantra, 23-year-old Zahra Khanum wooed the judges and the crowd at the Miss Universe Singapore 2018 pageant with her warm smile. The beauty queen does have a smile that’s impossible not to reciprocate.

Scientists have found that breaking into a smile can lead you to feel actual happiness, joy or amusement.

But if you're feeling self-conscious about your smile and find yourself hesitating to flash your pearly whites, a Smile Makeover is the confidence-booster you need.



Smile Makeover is a non-invasive procedure to straighten, whiten or align teeth for facial contouring, taking into account variables such as facial midline and smile line. This is to create symmetry and balance to give you an ideal smile.

Other than the use of orthodontics and diagnostics technologies, it is important to have an experienced dentist who understands your needs and can guide you through the process.

The ABCs of smile

At the start of the treatment, a run-through of Smile Makeover's criteria for a great smile would show you the ABCs of a smile's anatomy: Alignment, Brightness, Contour.

During the consultation process, Dr Ronnie Yap, immediate past president of Asian Academy of Aesthetic Dentistry and adjunct senior lecturer at National University of Singapore, carries out a comprehensive examination and gives a detailed explanation on how facial features, skin tone, hair colour, and the size, colour and condition of teeth and gums are taken into consideration before formulating a customised treatment plan.

The Digital Smile Design, a method that uses video and digital dental photography to plan and design a customised smile for patients, will give you an idea of the end result before starting on the dental treatment.

You are also given the opportunity to choose the right tone and shape for your teeth.

After a thorough assessment of your facial and dental proportions through smile video analysis and smile design analysis, the system creates a 3D-printed trial veneer that you can try on. Made of thin plastic veneers, just like in contact lenses, this lets you "test drive" your new smile.

The trial veneer helps Dr Yap's team to better plan and customise the final design in creating your ideal smile.

With such innovations that can help you smile with confidence, the power of a subtle transformation may be the boost you need to put on your best smile.