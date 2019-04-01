Dogs can sniff out seizures

Dogs can use their remarkable sense of smell to recognise the specific scent of seizures, researchers said.

Previous tests have shown that dogs are able to detect the odours of certain diseases, including some cancers.

Researchers in France used five dogs in a study to sniff out a scent specifically linked to seizures.

They presented the dogs with smells taken from epileptic patients, including body odours emitted during calm activity, while exercising, and during an attack.