Don’t make these suncare mistakes

Not all clothes protect you from the sun's rays.

While everyone knows the importance of applying sunscreen, there are some minor details that are often missed.

These sun care mistakes could be causing skin damage. And here is what to do to delay the inevitable ageing process.

SPF in make-up is not enough sun protection

Using moisturisers and foundations with SPF (sun protection factor) isn't giving you much protection at all.

Some believe you should use at least a teaspoon of it, and you definitely don't apply that much make-up onto your skin.

It's good to use make-up as an extra layer, but make sure to use a proper sunscreen base first.

You can't use natural oils as sunscreen

The Internet speculates that things like carrot oil, shea butter, and coconut oil can act as a sunscreen.

That is not so. They contain a very low SPF value and are not all made in the same way, so you will never have an accurate measure of the SPF amount.

Your sunscreen could cause breakouts

Like all skincare and make-up, SPF products can react differently with your skin. Sunscreens are heavier and thicker than most make-up products, which can lead to clogged pores if not removed properly.

Next time you break out, do not blame your skincare, but try a gentler physical sunscreen instead. Unlike chemical sunscreens, they rest on the top layer of your skin instead of penetrating the inner layers.

Not all clothes protect you from ultraviolet (UV) rays

You might think that having any layer on your skin will provide protection against the sun.

Unfortunately, this is not true because UV rays can penetrate fabric and even your windows. This is why there are specific brands that create UV-reflective clothes.

Don't forget your eyes and lips

When SPF experiments are done using a UV camera, it is shown that people often miss their mouth and eyes.

Remember to apply a lip balm with SPF, and sunscreen on your eyelids and wear sunglasses with UV protection.

Sweat washes off sunscreen easily

Sports sunscreens are made to last for about 80 minutes, but products are easily removed from your skin through sweating and rubbing.

Reapply whenever you sweat intensely. But you still need to wash sunscreen off well

This might contradict the previous point, but sunscreen is hard to remove completely. The thick and sticky substance requires an oil-based cleanser and proper massaging to be fully washed off.