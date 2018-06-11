Ear's how to manage pain with auriculotherapy

Father's Day is an occasion to honour fathers for their hard work and contribution, their toiling away for the family.

Over the years, they may have suffered from strain and injury in the course of their work or when doing housework.

Auriculotherapy (auricular plaster therapy), a new offering launched by Eu Yan Sang this month, can be used for pain management and to treat other health conditions.

According to physician Lee Jin Shun of Eu Yan Sang TCM Clinic at Bedok and Hougang Mall, as well as Eu Yan Sang TCM Wellness Clinic@Plaza Singapura, "auriculo" refers to the ear, an orifice where many meridians converge and pass through, and is believed to represent the whole body in an inverted fetal position.

It is also governed by the kidney system, which oversees the energy level of the body.

The auricle (outer ear) contains numerous auricular points, which, through stimulation, are able to regulate the state of health of the inner organs and systems. That then will help treat and/or prevent diseases.

How does auriculotherapy work?

A physician inspects the ear for tender spots or colour change and chooses the specific points as denoted by the auriculotherapy chart.

A black vaccaria seed attached to an adhesive tape is placed over corresponding points of one ear (usually three to five points are selected).

The patient is advised to gently knead or press the points, three to fives times a day, each time lasting one to three minutes.

One may experience pain, tenderness, and/or a warm sensation.

Typically, the tape stays secured for up to five days. The stickers last three to five days.

The patient is advised to return for a review and if required, further treatment may be done on the other ear.

Should a patient choose auriculotherapy together with other treatments such as acupuncture and herbal medication?

A physician will advise and make recommendations after analysing a patient's condition. The different treatment modalities complement one another and usually have synergistic properties.

Different treatment methods may be used concurrently to accelerate the recovery and alleviation of symptoms.

Why use auriculotherapy when body acupuncture can address medical issues?

In all treatment methods, there is this term called the therapeutic response. Body acupuncture is administered in the clinic by the physician, and it usually lasts 20 to 30 minutes. The therapeutic response peaks and then subsides in several hours.

Nowadays, patients are busy and are unable to come to the clinic that often.

Using auriculotherapy, patients go home with the ear seeds, which they can stimulate and help complement the effect of body acupuncture.

It is convenient, cheap and non-invasive, and often yields positive results.

What are the conditions most suited to use auriculotherapy for children?

Short-sightedness, indigestion, constipation, respiratory conditions, anxiety, insomnia and bed-wetting can be managed with auriculotherapy.

It can be used for both treatment and prevention.

What are the conditions most suited for this kind of treatment method for adults?

Pain, digestive conditions, dizzy spells, weight problem, psychological issues such as tension, insomnia and anxiety. It can be used for both treatment and prevention.