Easy additions for healthier tea

And we ask for lower sugar levels to ease the guilt of downing a whole lot of empty calories.

Whether you are making your own bubble tea or buying it from stores, try adding these ingredients that will give your regular cup a healthy flavour kick.

LEMON

Squeezing a few drops of lemon or adding a slice of it into your tea adds a citrusy punch. Lemons are packed with vitamin C to boost your immune system.

Being a natural sweetener, a little goes a long way so you can give sugar a miss.

Lemon goes especially well with black and earl grey teas.

HONEY

Tea infused with honey can be found at many bubble tea stalls. But you can make your own healthier version at a fraction of the price. Simply add some raw honey into the brew of your choice.

An antioxidant powerhouse, honey is loaded with vitamins that contribute to lowering blood pressure and cholesterol.

MINT LEAVES

This refreshing addition is sure to kick-start your morning. Its aroma is said to boost mental performance, making it the perfect pick-me-up for a long day at school or work.

It is also post-meal-friendly as it aids digestion.

Mint leaves can be paired with caffeine-free chamomile tea before bedtime to help you sleep better.

ROSE PETALS

Rose tea is a fruity and fragrant concoction free from calories. Aside from being rich in antioxidants, the soothing aroma is also said to be therapeutic.

Drink it in moderation as it serves as a natural laxative for those suffering from constipation.

CINNAMON

Spice up your tea with an aromatic stick of cinnamon. The rich flavour from a cup of cinnamon tea should be able to satisfy your bubble tea craving.

Pairing it with green tea can serve as a natural boost to your metabolism.

GINGER

This spice that lingers on your taste buds is packed with antioxidants and minerals. It is also a remedy for many ailments such as nausea and cold.

Mix it up with some honey if the spice is too strong for your liking.

SOYA MILK

If your taste buds are craving something heavier, opt for a splash of soya milk.

It has just as much protein as regular milk but a much lower calorie count.

With low cholesterol, it is also good for your cardiovascular health. Let your tea cool down a bit before adding the soya milk to prevent it from curdling.

FRUIT JUICE

If giving up the fruity flavours of bubble tea is proving to be too much of a struggle, add natural fruit juice to your tea for a healthy rendition.

This article was first published in Shape (www.shape.com.sg).