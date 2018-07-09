Easy ways to improve your personal hygiene and avoid falling sick

Having good personal hygiene prevents diseases and infections from spreading. However, some of your daily habits could be sabotaging your health. To avoid catching the flu bug often, follow these hygiene practices.

DON'T SHARE TOWELS

You might not think twice about sharing your towel with a friend who forgot to bring one, but that may be doing more harm than good. Wet towels are breeding grounds for bacteria because they trap moisture, dirt and skin cells.

Those with sensitive skin might even get acne or yeast infections. Remember to dry your towel in a cool, open space after use. Bath towels used at home should be changed every two to three days.

DON'T STAY IN YOUR WORKOUT CLOTHES

Sweaty workout clothes are another breeding ground for bacteria, especially when your body is warm and sticky. Even sports attire specially designed to wick moisture cannot save you from bacterial growth.

According to a 2014 study by the American Society for Microbiology, an experiment about bacterial growth was conducted on cotton and polyester clothes. They found that a bacteria called Staphylococcus is able to grow on every sort of textile. So hop into the shower after your workout ASAP.

DON'T EAT AT YOUR DESK

Lunching at your desk to rush for deadlines? This work habit could make you more prone to sickness.

According to a study by the University of Arizona, the average office desk has 400 times more bacteria than an average toilet seat.

As you touch your keyboard and phone often, these contact points make it easy for germs to be transferred, so eating at your desk means exposing yourself to more germs.

No matter how busy you are, take a quick break and have your meal away from the desk. Plus, your mind will be refreshed and more ready to face work after.

DON'T TAKE YOUR PHONE TO THE TOILET

Taking your phone to the toilet exposes it to faecal bacteria like E.coli. When infected, it can lead to diarrhoea and fever, and in serious cases, death.

Flush the toilet and the chance of bacteria transferring onto your phone increases.

If you must bring your phone to the toilet, sanitise it by using wipes afterwards.

This article first appeared in Shape (www.shape.com.sg)