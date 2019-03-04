Eating nuts linked to lower heart disease risk for diabetics

People with diabetes who regularly eat nuts may be less likely to develop heart disease than their counterparts who rarely, if ever, consume nuts, a US study suggests.

Diabetics who ate at least five 28g servings of nuts a week were 17 per cent less likely to develop heart disease than people with diabetes who had no more than one serving of nuts weekly, the study found.

For people with diabetes, adding just one extra serving of nuts a week was associated with a 3 per cent lower risk of developing cardiac conditions and 6 per cent lower risk of dying from heart problems.