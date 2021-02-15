Everyday habits that slow down your metabolism

Our body's metabolic rate dictates how quickly we burn calories. It also, inevitably, decides how much weight we put on over time.

While we are always looking for methods to boost our metabolism, it is just as necessary to see which day-to-day habits actually slow it down.

We are all guilty of doing these things once in a while, but it is not too late to change these habits.

Eating a high sugar breakfast

Eating healthy during the workweek can be tough. After all, who has the time to prepare avocado toasts when in a rush?

But eating sugary cereals and high glycaemic index foods in the morning can really cause your body to up its blood sugar levels and leave you feeling sluggish by the time lunch comes around. All in all, your body and your mood will be affected.

Sleeping five to six hours

If you are waking up feeling groggy every morning, you are likely not getting enough rest.

For your body to metabolise the food you eat, it needs enough sleep to function.

Whenever your body senses it is going through a hard time, it has a smart way of going into a defensive mode and holding on to its resources. In this case, it is the food you are eating.

Your body sees the food as a resource, and when stressed, it tends to put lesser work on its biochemical functions to burn and metabolise the food.

Eating whole grain everything

We are not saying gluten-free is the way of life (although some people swear by it), but some folks might not be able to digest and metabolise certain types of grains. This is part of the reason they experience flatulence after eating wholemeal bread and other types of grains.

Doing only cardio exercises

While we definitely think cardio is great for keeping the metabolism up and the heart rate running, it needs to be complemented with weights to help burn calories more effectively.

Always drinking fruit juice

Fruit juice is healthy to a certain degree, but it is also high in sugar. And when you extract juice from a fruit, you are leaving out the essential fibre.

Instead, add some vegetables to it - juice your vegetables and eat your fruits. Carrot, beetroot and spinach are all good choices. The issue of low fiber remains but you can have a glass or two occasionally to keep yourself active and hydrated.