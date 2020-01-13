Get hyped for health in 2020

Activities that involve a nature setting are set to become more popular.

Health is wealth, so it is a good thing that people are really starting to take action for the sake of their health.

Whether you are looking to get on board the wellness wagon or trying to reach the same frequency as your kombucha-sipping friend in meditation class, here are eight wellness trends in 2020 forecasted by Ms Susie Ellis, founder and chief executive of the Global Wellness Institute.

Sleep remains a high priority

Optimal sleep is not just about the number of hours you snooze, but also the quality of sleep.

Poor sleep impairs memory and concentration, causes your hormones to go out of whack (making you cranky and hungry), lowers your immunity and increases inflammation in the body, just to name a few detrimental effects.

As international travel becomes more ubiquitous, the need for quality sleep is at an all-time high.

Ms Ellis noted a demand for jet lag services to help restore circadian rhythms. And these could come in the form of apps, sleep plans and massages.

Slow wellness travel

In light of our move towards sustainable living, there will be a more conscious effort to reduce carbon footprints, and that means choosing land transport over air, flying less, staying grounded and choosing #undertourism.

In this case, slow wellness travel refers to travelling at a human pace. Think walking, hiking, cycling and riding. Seeing how we could all do with more physical activity, this is one trend we will gladly jump on.

Urban wellness retreats

In fast-paced cities like ours where stress and burnout are getting more prevalent, busy working professionals are seeking quick respites.

They could be in the form of weekend staycations, or as brief as taking lunchtime naps or meditating during free pockets of time.

Wellness clubs are starting to pop up in various cities, noted Ms Ellis.

If you are up for something immersive, try Spa Esprit's Super Vibrator treatment, a 120-minute session comprising an energy reading, aromatherapy, sound healing and a full-body massage.

Or book yourself into a restorative infrared sauna session at Pure Wellness Studio. The infrared technology is said to boost sleep, skin health and muscle recovery.

Switching on the 'belief' mechanism

Given the amount of stress and confusion in the world, there has been an almost unquestioning uptake of spiritual activities such as crystal healing, sound baths, aura readings and the like.

Well, if you believe that something works for you, then it works right?

If you are new to sound baths, check out one of the crystal bowl sound healing classes by Nila Wellness.

The set-up is non-intimidating. All you need to do is lie down in any comfortable position, close your eyes and let the sound waves ripple through your body for the positive effects of vibration. You are even allowed to fall asleep.

Forest everything

Because being in nature is so therapeutic and has proven health benefits, every activity to do with nature and being digitally disconnected is likely to be well-received.

It includes forest bathing, hiking, going off the beaten track, and other wild and unique outdoor experiences. Closer to home, the interest in indoor plants continues to bloom.

Women-empowering travel

The wellness market is no doubt dominated by women, so it should come as no surprise that more travel programmes will be catered for them, especially those seeking tough, gritty experiences.

Women travelling solo has picked up. Now, it is time for travel companies to raise the bar by offering more bespoke experiences for this breed of women.

Ageing will be rebranded as cool

With longer average lifespans and a focus on active ageing, there will be a shift in perspective towards ageing, or what Ms Ellis calls "the new longevity economy".

Think about healthy ageing, instead of anti-ageing. Ageing is inevitable, so we might as well embrace it - both wrinkles and wisdom - instead of treating it like a disease. When your mind and body are sound and in sync, it does not matter whether you are 60 or 40.

Wellness sabbaticals

Because it is hard - and also irresponsible - to simply drop your work and head off for a month-long holiday, Ms Ellis predicts a new travel concept called the "wellness sabbatical", in which work and wellness are blended.

This means going on relatively long breaks of at least three weeks, while staying connected and working remotely during that time.

This article was first published in Shape (www.shape.com.sg)