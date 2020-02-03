Hand sanitisers offered by essential oil brands, trichology centre

For those fretting over the dearth of hand sanitisers islandwide due to the coronavirus outbreak, there are still alternatives you can get your hands on.

Local essential oil brands and even a trichology centre are offering their own versions. Natural and free of harmful chemicals, Ollie's hand sanitiser spray is now available on its website www.itsollie.com for $6.50 as well as Lazada and Shopee for $7.50.

It contains an ethanol base, pure aloe vera leaf extract and 100 per cent pure essential oils including peppermint, orange and Australian tea tree.

You can also give your immunity a boost with Hysses' anti-bacterial hand sanitisers ($10.90) in cute animal designs.

INGREDIENTS

Comprising ethanol and the terpene alcohol Linalool, and formulated with rosemary, peppermint and lemongrass essential oils, they also help to relieve muscle aches and joint pains, as well as soothe symptoms of colds and nasal congestion.

Also available are the Lemongrass- and Rosemary Peppermint-scented hand sanitisers ($14.90), each featuring an anti-bacterial herbal blend.

These products are retailing at all Hysses outlets and its e-store as well as Lazada, Shopee and EAMart. Due to high demand, Hysses is replenishing stock daily.

Young Living has sold out its all-natural Thieves Waterless Hand Purifier ($11.18), one of the brand's best-sellers since the coronavirus outbreak, but new stock is expected to arrive this week at the Young Living Experience Centre and its e-store.

Lastly, Leonica K Trichology's Hand Sanitiser - Anti-Bacterial ($9.50 for 30ml, $45 for 200ml and $89 for 500ml) is formulated with a pharmaceutical grade disinfecting agent and contains essential oils and moisturising agents to ensure hands are refreshed and hydrated.

They are available at the Palais Renaissance outlet and on www.leonicak.com/