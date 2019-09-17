Happy feet: Simple ways to pamper your soles at home

Apply some pressure while scrubbing your feet to massage them.

Even as you slather on face serums and moisturisers, body oils and lotions, chances are, you're neglecting your feet.

Achy feet can dampen your mood so here are some ways to pamper your soles at home.

Soak in an Epsom salt bath

Soak your feet for half an hour in a tub of warm water with a half cup of Epsom salt.

This can help relieve achy feet and reduce inflammation. It also eliminates odour, which is good if you wear socks and covered shoes because trapped moisture can cause feet to smell bad.

Add a few drops of essential oil for extra relaxation - refreshing peppermint on a weekend morning or soothing lavender after a long day at work.

Give your feet a good scrub or buff off hardened skin

Maintaining baby-soft feet - or getting there - takes discipline.

We recommend regular gentle exfoliation using a scrub or pumice stone to improve skin renewal rate (and make your feet feel softer and smoother.

Don't take off layers of skin at one go by overdoing it with a foot file because it may cause your skin to tear and lead to infections. Instead, apply a little more pressure when using the scrub to make it a mini massage, which boosts blood circulation and relieves achy feet.

Don't forget the areas between the toes, as accumulated dirt and grime lead to smelly feet or fungal infections.

Use a foot mask or patch

If you have no time to soak and scrub your feet, try foot peeling masks, which use alpha or beta hydroxy acids to peel off the top layers of your skin.

But if you have any health conditions such as diabetes, eczema or sensitive skin, it's best to stay away or consult a doctor beforehand as it could aggravate your condition, leading to infections and even nerve damage.

Or try a foot patch which works like one of those medicated plaster patches to help relieve fatigue.

Invest in a foot massager

Having one of these at home means you can get a foot massage any time.

This article was first published in Her World Online (www.HerWorld.com)