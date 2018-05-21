Health bites

Study links disrupting body clock to mood disorders

Messing with the natural rhythm of your internal clock may boost the risk of developing mood problems ranging from garden-variety loneliness to severe depression and bipolar disorder, researchers say.

The largest study of its kind, involving more than 91,000 people, also linked interference with the body's "circadian rhythm" to a decline in cognitive functions such as memory and attention span.

The brain's hard-wired circadian timekeeper governs day-night cycles, influencing sleep patterns, the release of hormones and even body temperature.

People with a history of disrupting their body's natural rhythm - working night shifts, for example - also tended to have a higher lifetime risk of mood disorders, feelings of unhappiness and cognitive problems, the researchers found.

The study cannot say conclusively that body clock disturbances are what caused the mental risk, instead of the other way round. But the findings "reinforce the idea that mood disorders are associated with disturbed circadian rhythms", said researcher Laura Lyall. - AFP

Obesity tied to irregular heart rhythm

People who are overweight or obese may be more likely to develop an irregular heart rhythm condition known as atrial fibrillation than their counterparts who maintain a healthy weight, a recent study suggests.

In atrial fibrillation, the upper chambers of the heart, or atria, quiver instead of beating to move blood effectively.

While the condition has long been linked to obesity, the current study offers fresh evidence of how gender may impact the risk of atrial fibrillation associated with excess weight.

Extremely obese men, for example, were more than four times more likely to develop atrial fibrillation than men who maintained a healthy weight, the study found.