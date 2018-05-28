Health bites

Eating oily fish like tuna can help reduce the risk of heart attacks and strokes.

Gum chewing may help you lose weight

The secret to effortless weight loss may be as simple as chewing gum while walking, Japanese researchers suggested.

In experiments, the heart rate of 46 people, aged 21 to 69, increased when they were given gum to chew while walking at a natural pace.

And while masticating caused a measurable physical difference in participants of both genders and across all age groups, it was most pronounced in men over 40, the team reported at the European Congress on Obesity in Vienna.

"Combining exercise and gum chewing may be an effective way to manage weight," the researchers said.

Previous research had found that gum chewing boosts heart rate and energy expenditure in people at rest.

Though the study was not designed to explain the link, the team speculated it may have something to do with "cardio-locomotor synchronisation", a natural phenomenon whereby the heart beats in rhythm with a repetitive movement.

Another study presented at the same congress showed that obese hospital patients are more likely to survive an infectious disease than people of normal weight.

The study of more than 18,000 sick people in Denmark showed that the overweight and obese were twice as likely to survive hospitalisation for an infectious disease.

Obesity has been linked to a higher risk of developing heart disease, high blood pressure, diabetes and certain cancers, but has been suggested to be protective for specific conditions - the so-called "obesity paradox". - AFP

Oily fish cuts heart attack risk

People who eat at least two servings a week of oily fish like salmon, mackerel, herring and tuna should keep it up because US doctors still say it is a good way to reduce the risk of heart attacks and strokes.

But this is not a prescription for fish and chips.

The new scientific advisory reaffirms the American Heart Association's recommendations against fried fish and stresses the benefits of eating two 100g servings a week of fish, especially oily varieties rich in omega-3 fatty acids.

And for people who tend to follow a typical Western diet - heavy on meat and potatoes and light on fruit, vegetables and wholegrains - these recommendations should serve as a reminder that it is time to start eating fish, said the advisory's lead author Eric Rimm of the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health in Boston.

Previous research has linked omega-3 fatty acids to a lowered risk of abnormal heartbeats, less fats in the blood, reduced risk of artery-clogging deposits known as plaque and slightly lower blood pressure, Rimm and his colleagues write in the journal Circulation.

Doctors also tackled one factor that has steered some people away from eating fish - fears about mercury contamination.

Mercury is found in most seafood but is most concentrated in large fish such as shark, swordfish, tilefish, king mackerel, bigeye tuna, marlin and orange roughy.

But the advisory notes that mercury contamination does not increase the risk of heart disease in adults and that the benefits of eating fish outweigh any risks associated with mercury, especially when people eat a wide variety of seafood.