Health bites

Screening for colon cancer should begin earlier, at age 45 instead of 50, due to an uptick in colorectal tumours among younger people, the American Cancer Society said.

The new guidelines came after research showed a 51 per cent increase in colorectal cancer among people under 50 since 1994, and an accompanying rise in death rates.

They do not specify which kind of test people should get but includes options such as a traditional colonoscopy - which should be done every 10 years - or high-sensitivity stool analysis which, depending on the type, could be done every year to every three years.

Regular screening should continue until age 75, and "clinicians should discourage individuals over 85 from continuing colorectal cancer screening" because the risk of complications outweighs the benefits at that age, said the report.

Experts say it is unclear why colon cancer rates are on the rise in younger people.

Research shows that adults born around 1990 have twice the risk of colon cancer and four times the risk of rectal cancer than adults born around 1950, who have the lowest risk, said the report in CA: A Cancer Journal for Clinicians.

Meanwhile, colon cancer rates in people older than 55 are declining, largely due to screening and removal of precancerous polyps.