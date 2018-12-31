Health resolutions you should make for 2019

Set aside some "me time" to increase feelings of happiness and gratitude.

Want to get healthier and more energetic but not sure where to start?

Fret not, we have rounded up some of our favourite resolutions recommended by experts so you can start fine-tuning your routine. Plus, these lifestyle tweaks are not all that difficult to incorporate.

BANISH YOUR PHONE BEFORE BED

For better rest, turn your mobile phone off or leave it outside the bedroom before sleeping.

"Too much blue light from devices at bedtime affect melatonin production, giving your body the impression that you aren't ready for sleep," said Guardian pharmacist Tiah Hui Xian.

Poor sleep quality can lead to weight gain and poor performance. Blue light rays can also harm your skin and cause premature ageing, she added.

CUT DOWN ON ACIDIC FOODS

Food acids are commonly found in soft drinks, juices, vinegar and even white wines, said Dr Yue Weng Cheu, clinical director at DP Dental.

"Consume these moderately, and wait at least 30 minutes after a meal before brushing your teeth," he advised.

The reason? It takes time for saliva to restore acidity levels in the mouth. Then finish up the teeth cleaning with a well-designed toothbrush.

WASH YOUR HANDS BEFORE TOUCHING CONTACT LENSES

Poor hygiene is a prime cause of corneal infection, which affects roughly four in 10,000 soft contact lens wearers and 22 in 10,000 extended contact lens wearers, according to the Singapore National Eye Centre. If you cannot reduce your wear time, switch to dailies.

HAVE MORE "ME TIME"

Carving out alone time has been found to improve productivity and increase feelings of happiness and gratitude. It can be as simple as setting aside five minutes to meditate every morning or rewarding yourself with a spa weekend. If you are crunched for time, try scheduling a quick facial or foot soak.

THROW OPEN YOUR WINDOWS

Researchers at the University of Oregon found that a sunlit room allowed just 6.8 per cent of bacteria to reproduce as compared to 12 per cent in a dark room. Not only is natural light great for keeping spaces cleaner, it also improves your overall mood.

GO ORGANIC IF YOU CAN

A new French study found that those who ate the most organic foods lowered their risk of cancer by 25 per cent. But that doesn't mean we should stop buying non-organic fruits and vegetables as they are also proven to reduce your chances of chronic disease and cancer.

SCHEDULE YOUR WORKOUTS

Pencil your workout into the calendar and stick to the plan. This helps you prioritise your active time and keeps you on track with your fitness goals.

REDUCE TIME ON SOCIAL MEDIA

US researchers have found that limiting your time on Facebook, Snapchat and Instagram to just 30 minutes a day or less can reduce your feelings of depression and loneliness.

Other studies have found that excessive use of social media can induce feelings of envy, fear of missing out and exclusion since it looks like everyone else has a more interesting life than you do.

This article first appeared in Shape (www.shape.com.sg)