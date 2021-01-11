Healthy hot drinks to get you through the rainy season

The rainy season is the only chance we have to put on a cardigan and not look silly.

While it's not cold enough to sit in front of a log fire, it does make us refrain from having iced drinks.

Instead, sip on these healthy hot beverages to stay warm and get rid of the chills.

GINGER TEA

We're not referring to our neighbourhood favourite teh halia here - this is a herbal infusion drunk without any milk or sugar.

While you can buy it in teabag form, you may also make it at home by adding boiling water to a few slices of ginger root.

If the taste is too strong, add some honey or lemon.

Ginger is good for the digestive system, burns fat, soothes tired muscles and improves blood circulation.

The tea also helps with respiratory problems, be it the common cold or environmental allergies. Plus, adding honey helps to relieve menstrual cramps.

SPICED ALMOND MILK

This is the perfect way to end a cool day and you won't even have to leave home to have it.

Just heat some almond milk and stir spices into it.

The most common ones used are cinnamon and nutmeg, but other options include turmeric, honey or even vanilla for a creamier taste.

Almond milk has fewer calories than cow's milk and no cholesterol either. For a healthier version, have it unsweetened.

HOT CHOCOLATE

Yes, this is actually a healthy drink - if you make it the right way.

Cocoa is a rich source of catechins (antioxidants that boost your immune system) and flavonoids (potent antioxidants that reduce inflammation).

And when cocoa is warmed up, the heat triggers all the good stuff in it to be released more effectively.

Many store-bought cocoa brands are highly sweetened so read the ingredients list thoroughly before you buy.

Or make your own by just melting some chocolate (dark is best) in milk (skim or low-fat milk is preferable).

CINNAMON COFFEE

This is one way to make your daily brew healthier - add cinnamon instead of sugar.

Not only are you cutting down your sugar intake, you're also getting the benefits of cinnamon.

It's high in antioxidants, controls blood sugar levels (avoiding spikes which lead to cravings) and has anti-inflammatory properties. Its flavour also goes well with coffee.

Stir in a dash of cinnamon or insert a cinnamon stick into your brew.

RED WINE

Its heart-healthy aspects are often discussed so there's no better time to have a glass of red than when you need some warming up. Or make your own mulled wine for a Christmassy feel any time you want.