Herbs and spices that help you get that glow from within

There is an undeniable shift among younger consumers to incorporate clean and green beauty products into their daily routines.

In doing so, it is inevitable that ancient remedies that rely more on natural ingredients rather than high-tech synthetic molecules to improve health and bring about a sense of well-being are being re-looked.

So if you are embarking on your green beauty journey, here are some herbs and spices you can incorporate into your diet for a holistic effect.

TURMERIC

Often referred to as a superfood, turmeric has been used in Ayurvedic practices for thousands of years. It is used as a flavour enhancer in delicious curries, a dietary supplement for an antioxidant boost and a topical salve to brighten the look of the skin. Turmeric is also one of the most widely researched spices.

It contains curcumin, a potent antioxidant that has powerful anti-inflammatory benefits to inhibit cellular inflammation.

GARLIC

Packed with active compounds, garlic helps to lower blood pressure and cholesterol, improve immunity, reduce the risk of Alzheimer's and neutralise the toxic effects of heavy metals.

Plus, it is also high in cysteine, an amino acid that helps ensure that ample nutrients are supplied to your hair follicles for healthier, thicker tresses. Cysteine also helps boost hair strength and elasticity.

CINNAMON

Commonly used to enhance the flavours of teas and desserts, cinnamon is also packed with highly potent antioxidants.

When ingested, it can neutralise inflammation, protect cells against infection and the hazardous effects of free radicals.

It also helps lower blood sugar as it slows down the breakdown of carbohydrates in the digestive tract to avoid a spike in blood sugar levels after a carb-heavy meal.

RED CLOVER

Apart from being used as a topical treatment to soothe scaly and itchy skin for those who suffer from eczema, red clover can also be ingested as a tea for the same relief.

This is because red clover contains compounds that eliminate toxins in the blood which are responsible for the onset of these inflammation symptoms.

SAFFRON

Thanks to its potent anti-inflammatory benefits, it helps to reduce cellular inflammation and also protects the body against the adverse effects of environmental pollution.

Furthermore, it has also been linked to lowering blood pressure and blood sugar, reducing degeneration of brain cells, improving mood, increasing sexual drive and suppressing appetite.