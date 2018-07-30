How the avocado can can help you lose weight, cut cholesterol

More than half of an avocado's calories are made up of healthy fat.

The avocado has claimed a good reputation for itself with its exceptional health benefits.

Though shunned as a fattening and high-calorie food in the past, science has proven that this creamy fruit has way more health benefits than we think.

We are thankful that the avocado has found its way into our weekend brunches, tummies and hearts.

Besides being good for the heart, they can help with your weight loss efforts too.

Avocado's fat content keeps you full for longer

An entire avocado has a total of 322 calories. More than half of these calories come from an unsaturated fatty acid called oleic acid, making it a rich source of healthy fat.

This is a fat that, ironically, works in favour of your weight loss endeavours because the presence of healthy fat in your belly keeps you full for a long time. Enjoy an avocado with lunch today and you will be surprised at how long you can go without having to grab a snack.

Avocado is low in sugar

The creamy flesh of an avocado contains less than 2g sugar - lower than most fruits. This means that the consumption of avocado maintains a healthy blood sugar level.

But think twice before sipping on avocado milkshakes daily, as some stall vendors use plenty of added sweeteners. A dash of honey, or some salt and olive oil for savoury dishes, are great ways to elevate the taste of avocados without negating its health benefits.

Avocado reduces cholesterol

Having an avocado regularly can help give you a healthier heart. According to a study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association, eating an avocado a day lowers the amount of bad cholesterol in the blood of overweight and obese individuals. A healthy cardiovascular system also puts you on the right track for your weight loss goals, so start your day with some yummy avocado toast.

Avocado is low in carbs, high in fibre

Each serving of avocado contains only 9g carbohydrates, with 7g fibre. This low-carb fruit makes a perfect base for smoothies and other dishes, without overloading your daily carbohydrate intake. The presence of fibre is also great for weight loss because fibre is slowly released to your body for a constant supply of energy. This soluble fibre keeps your blood sugar levels steady.

This article first appeared in Shape (www.shape.com.sg)