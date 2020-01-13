How to avoid getting sick after flying

Use anti-bacterial wet wipes to wipe down your armrests and tray table before settling down in your seat.

With airlines having stringent standards for aircraft cleanliness now, most plane cabin environments are quite clean.

However, hundreds of people go in and out of the plane daily and exposure to germs and bacteria is unavoidable.

In order to prevent yourself from falling sick when you fly, practising good hygiene habits can give you peace of mind.

Here are tips on how you can avoid germs and stay healthy when you travel.

NEVER WALK BAREFOOT ON THE PLANE

Even though the carpets look clean, there may still be bacteria or dirt from previous spills or stains on them. You also run the risk of stepping on sharp objects like toothpicks or glass.

Many passengers also think it is okay to go around in socks, but their socks might get wet when they enter the bathroom and unknowingly step on water (or other liquids) on the floor.

If you don't want to go through the hassle of wearing your shoes each time you get out of your seat, change into a pair of foldable travel or hotel slippers that you can use throughout the flight.

BRING YOUR OWN WATER

Water from the galley taps on a plane is safe to drink as evident by the countless cabin crew who consume it on a regular basis.

However, if you feel iffy about drinking water from a tank, stick to drinking the complimentary bottled water or any water that is sealed if they are available on your flight.

Or fill up your empty water bottle at the airport before boarding the plane.

Do not, however, drink water from the tap in the bathroom. Want hot drinks? Fill up a flask with hot water at the airport and make your own coffee or tea on board. Alternatively, ask the cabin crew to fill up hot water into your flask on the flight.

BRING ANTI-BACTERIAL WET WIPES

After every flight, a cleaning crew comes onto the plane to clean and freshen it up. However, they only have a limited time to do that and may not be able to wipe down every seat before new passengers come onboard for the next flight.

It is best to bring your own anti-bacterial wet wipes and wipe down your armrests and tray table before settling down in your seat. If you want to be more thorough, you can also wipe the in-flight entertainment system remote and seat belt buckles so that you can minimise any contact with germs.

DON'T PUT FOOD DIRECTLY ON THE TRAY TABLE

The tray table does not get sterilised between flights and besides using it for eating and drinking, some people might also rest their heads (or feet) on the table. Always make sure that your food is at least on a paper towel before placing it on the table.

PACK A FACE MASK

Seated near someone who refuses to cover his mouth when they cough? Besides trying to ask for a change of seats, the next best thing is to wear a face mask if you are worried about catching any germs. It will also come in handy if you are coughing - wear it to show consideration to other passengers.

APPLY HAND SANITISER OFTEN

Washing your hands frequently is a good way to prevent germs from spreading, especially if you are sick and have been using your hands to cover your mouth when you cough. However, it is unrealistic to make multiple trips to the bathrooms just to wash your hands, especially if you are on a crowded plane or stuck in the middle seat.

The next best thing is to apply hand sanitiser often, especially after you touch something on the plane such as your arm rests or tray table.

AVOID TOUCHING SURFACES IN THE BATHROOM

If you need to use the bathroom, place a paper toilet seat cover or spread toilet paper over the toilet seat before sitting down on it.

Just in case the previous occupants were sick or didn't wash their hands after using the toilet, use a paper towel when you are pressing for water at the sink and whenever you have to touch the door latch to lock and unlock the bathroom door.

TRY NOT TO USE THE SEAT POCKETS UNLESS NECESSARY

Cabin crew always check the seat pockets after every flight to clear trash and to see if there are any items left behind by passengers. However, the pockets might not be completely clean as there may be leftover crumbs of food or trash buried deep inside.

It is best not to put any of your personal belongings especially those that come into close contact with you such as your phone, tablet device or headphones inside them. But if you must, try to stash it at the top instead of pushing them all the way inside the pocket.

AVOID THE AISLE SEATS

Aisle seats are popular because it is easier for passengers to stretch their legs and more convenient when they need to go to the bathroom.

However, being next to the aisle also means you have more chances of being in contact with passengers who are walking in and out of the bathroom. They might brush against you or your arm rests and if they have not washed their hands - well, you get the drift. If you want to avoid catching any bugs that can make you ill, it is best to get a window seat.

This article was first published in Cleo Singapore (www.cleo.com.sg)