How to keep your post-workout glow

Pat your skin gently to absorb excess sweat and oil after a workout.

It is no secret that staying active and regular exercise is good for you.

It helps you maintain a healthy weight, boosts your energy level and improves blood circulation for a brighter complexion with flushed cheeks for that post-workout glow.

Sweat also releases toxins and opens up pores to clear impurities.

Plus, after a good workout, your body releases endorphins that leave you feeling refreshed, happier and less stressed - all these lead to a more radiant complexion as well.

Here is what you can do to make the glow last.

ALWAYS START FRESH

Before your workout, hydrate to regulate your body temperature and prevent dehydration and cramps.

When you perspire, your pores open, letting in all the bacteria resting on your skin, clogging the pores and causing acne.

To avoid breakouts, ensure your face is clean, your hair is up and hands are washed.

WIPE YOURSELF DOWN

Just like gym equipment, your skin needs a wipe to get rid of the sweat too - but not with the same towel. Gently pat the skin to absorb excess sweat and oil.

When left on the skin for too long, sweat tends to irritate the skin, causing pimples, bumps, acne, rashes and even milia.

WASH UP ASAP

Try to wash your face (and hands) as soon as possible to prevent sweat and germs from sitting on your skin.

EXFOLIATE YOUR SKIN

It is also important to exfoliate. This helps remove any oil or cell build-up to give you a brighter complexion. Dead skin cells and dirt might be hiding your workout glow.

REMEMBER TO COOL DOWN

Ultraviolet rays from the sun are bad for the skin, blue light from screens is bad for our skin, yes, even heat from the surroundings is bad for our skin.

When your skin is hot after working out, its antioxidant levels decrease while its proteins increase, causing a damaging decrease in collagen supply. All this increases the risk of sun (or now, heat) spots and premature ageing that eventually leads to dull and dry skin.

If you need help calming your flushed-red skin, try lowering its temperature with aloe vera.

This article first appeared in Shape (www.shape.com.sg)