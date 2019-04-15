How sound healing can rejuvenate mind, body and soul

High levels of stress, left unchecked, can contribute to many health problems such as high blood pressure, heart disease, obesity and depression.

If you have tried conventional therapies and yoga, aromatherapy and meditation are not cutting it for you either, sound healing - which uses different frequencies to restore balance in the body - might just be the key.

The concept and application of music and sounds to soothe and rejuvenate actually date back to ancient Greece, where it was reportedly used to cure mental disorders.

Here is what you need to know about this healing method.

What is sound healing?

Sound healing and sound therapy work on the principle that sound and music have the ability to improve physical and mental well-being - much like how listening to torch songs after a heartbreak provides some level of catharsis and comfort.

Ms Suraya Sam, co-creator of Ascend Yoga Therapy and House of Ascend, said the basis underlying this technique is the understanding that all forms of matter vibrate at different frequencies.

She said: "Factors such as stress, sickness or depression cause cells and organs to vibrate at non-optimal frequencies. Since sounds come at different frequencies and we too emit our own waves, healing with sound happens by matching frequencies of different sounds to those that are necessary and conducive to healing and relaxation in the person."

When done in conjunction with meditation, these tones "can lead you into a state of deep relaxation in which healing and connection to a higher consciousness can take place", added Ms Christina Nikolovski, founder of Space 2B.

This is done through a process called brainwave entrainment, a method where a stimulus such as sound and electromagnetic waves trigger the brain's "frequency following response" that encourages the brainwaves to align with the stimulus' frequency.

This practice helps people to get into "states that might otherwise be difficult to achieve, such as trance, enhanced focus, induced sleep or meditation", said Ms Sam.

How does it work?

When you have reached a state of tranquillity and balance, the body is in a state where it can heal.

Ms Christine Shiu of The Singing Bowl Gallery said: "For example, we can relieve back pain, headache and stomach discomfort by playing the singing bowl directly on our back, head and stomach."

In addition, sounds can leave a positive impact on the mental state.

"The sound of a large singing bowl helps us to fall into a deep sleep easily, while certain sounds are good for bringing clarity to the mind and uplifting the mood. When our mind is clear, we are more able to connect with our inner wisdom and be at peace," she added.

According to a Healthline article, multiple studies have shown that various methods of sound healing resulted in the reduction of afflictions such as stress, anger, depression and fatigue and can be used to help people who are suffering from issues such as anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder, dementia and other medical conditions.

Done in tandem with meditation, the health benefits of sound healing can be amplified.

Sound healing and its various frequencies also correlate to the various frequencies of chakra points found around the body at places such as the head, heart and groin.

The use of different frequencies created by different implements help unblock the chakra and facilitates the proper circulation of energy around the body which is believed to eventually lead to physical, mental and spiritual well-being.

What equipment and training do you need?

The gong, Tibetan singing bowls made of metal or crystal, tuning forks, didgeridoos and your own voice, depending on the class and practice you wish to adopt.