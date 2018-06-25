Joshua Tan out to enlist Singapore's toughest

Compared to the regional ambassadors of the R U Tough Enough? (Rute) competition, local actor Joshua Tan might stick out like a sore thumb. Unlike them, the Ah Boys To Men star is not a professional mixed martial arts champion like Peter Davis or rugby player-cum-bodybuilder like Arnold Aninion.

But the new ambassador for the nationwide search to find the toughest Singaporean said he would "kill it" if he had to face off with any of them.

Tan, 27, told The New Paper: "Some might say that Singaporeans can be a bit privileged, but with people being our only resource, I think we would bring a fair fight to the table."

Organised by cable TV channel KIX HD and official telco partner Singtel TV, the Singapore edition of Rute is looking for someone with both brains and brawn.

From Wednesday to July 27, Singaporeans aged 18 and above can answer the call to compete for a grand prize of $10,000 and the title of Singapore's Toughest.

The winner and first runner-up will represent Singapore to compete against four other countries in Rute South-east Asia in Malaysia on Dec 2.

I have always been a fan of challenging myself. Actor Joshua Tan

Prior to launching in Singapore, Rute enjoyed success in Malaysia when it debuted in 2014, followed by the Philippines, Thailand and Indonesia, as it went in search of each country's toughest individuals.

Tan said while specifics of the courses and challenges have not been confirmed, participants can expect to be tested on a diverse set of skills.

"(Potential contestants) should focus on being open about their struggles and have the courage to step out and test themselves," he said.

But how tough is Tan himself?

Having done muay thai since he was 18 and played semi-professional football, the avid fitness buff and martial artist was more than happy to scale ropes and do multiple muscle-ups for photos at the TripleFit Millenia Walk outlet. For one photo, he picked up a 26kg kettlebell as if it was as light as a feather.

He is currently filming two shows - starring as a nurse in the Channel 8 nursing drama You Can Be An Angel 3 and hosting Channel 5 educational series Ship To Shore, about occupations in the maritime industry.

Tan, who exercises three to five times a week, said he would join Rute if he was not already one of its ambassadors.

He said: "I have always been a fan of challenging myself."

That was why he signed up for two weeks of stunt training in South Korea to prepare himself for his lead role as heroic warrior Tiger in last year's non-verbal action comedy stage production, Flying Through Time.

He called the experience the most mentally and physically trying thing he had ever done.

"It was pure training, and I had to go against the international gymnast cast with no gymnastics background," he said.

On top of that, Tan, who stands at 1.75m and weighs 70kg, had gone into Flying Through Time after gaining 20kg for his role in last year's local movie Ah Boys To Men 4.

"I was embarrassed when the cast members found out I did not look like my head shots," he said sheepishly.

However, Tan does not mind going through it all over again should the right part come up.

"(But) I feel better when I am in good shape. When I gained weight, I was more clumsy and I felt terrible because I couldn't be active and do all the sports I love doing," he said.

Visit SingTel.com/RUTE, starting Wednesday, to register.