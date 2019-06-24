Keep fit on public transport

Standing on the train burns 50 more calories than sitting for an hour.

Most of us spend many hours sitting down in the office, so being seated when on public transport adds to our already sedentary lifestyle.

Instead of staying still throughout your journey, doing these subtle exercises will help you to stay a little fitter.

Hover over your chair

This will be more reasonable to do on an empty train or bus. By hovering over your chair, you are basically doing a wall squat.

Just scoot to the back of the chair so your back is resting against the backrest, and lift your butt off the chair. Hold for 30 seconds to a minute.

Try kegel exercises

Kegel exercises are an excellent way to strengthen your pelvic floor.

Slowly clench your pelvic floor muscles and release. Sounds easy but this can take a bit of practice as you want to avoid engaging other muscles like your abs, legs or butt. To find your pelvic floor muscles, pause mid-urination.

Try different breathing exercises

The fire breath is one that builds heat and uses your core a lot. Take a deep breath in and exhale fully. Take another deep breath in and exhale halfway. Contract your core and release short but powerful exhalations through your nose.

Engage your abs

If breathing techniques are confusing, just tighten your core. It will help you sit straight and tall, as well as build good posture. This will help to improve balance, stability and coordination.

Flex your calves

Again, this can be done easily and pretty discreetly. Place your heels on the ground, keeping your knees straight or at least over a 90-degree angle. Slowly flex your feet to engage your calves and then release. Repeat 50 times.

Do small thigh adductions

Better done in a bus than MRT to avoid weird looks, doing thigh adductions will help to tone your inner thighs.

Simply sit on the edge of your seat with your feet together and knees at a 90-degree angle. Using your inner thighs, open your knees with control and return to the starting position. Repeat 30 times. You can use a resistance band for more difficulty.

Give up your seat

If the bus or train is too crowded, just stand. Standing burns 50 more calories than sitting for every hour, and with the balancing done on trains, you can burn an extra 300 calories a day. If you take the train for an hour, 300 days of the year, that adds up to 105,000 more calories burned than simply sitting.

This article was first published in Shape (www.shape.com.sg)