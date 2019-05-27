Light exercise may hold off brain shrinkage
A recent study suggests that light physical activity may help stave off signs of ageing in the brain.
The human brain typically shrinks as people age, with volume declining by about 0.2 per cent each year by age 60 and with excessive shrinkage linked with cognitive problems, Dr Nicole Spartano of Boston University School of Medicine and colleagues explain in Jama Network Open.
Their new research, done in middle-aged adults, found that every additional hour spent in light physical activity was associated with 0.22 per cent higher brain volume. - REUTERS
