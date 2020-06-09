Liv Lo, Hanli Hoefer work the KVD Vegan Beauty Tattoo Liner Challenge

Fitness instructor-host Liv Lo and MTV Asia VJ Hanli Hoefer (above) will be putting the famed KVD Vegan Beauty Tattoo Liner to the test.

Taiwanese-Italian fitness instructor-host Liv Lo and local MTV Asia VJ-actress Hanli Hoefer do not recommend wearing a full face of make-up to exercise as you need to let your skin breathe but said applying eyeliner won't hurt when you want to look good while working out.

Hoefer, 27, said: "(This is especially so) if you need that extra boost of self-confidence. Just remember to wear non-comedogenic make-up and sunscreen when exercising outdoors."

Both personalities will be putting the famed KVD Vegan Beauty Tattoo Liner to the test in the Sunshine Nation Home Sessions' KVD Vegan Beauty Tattoo Liner Challenge, alongside participants who will be wearing the product during Lo's 30-minute FitSphere Hiit Workout, hosted by Hoefer.

The event will be livestreamed on Sunshine Nation's Facebook and Twitch page on Thursday at 7pm, and participants stand a chance to win $250 worth of KVD Vegan Beauty products by sharing their workout-ready cat eye looks on Instagram.

Hoefer said eyeliner is a staple in her make-up routine for events and shoots as it gives her eyes "more definition". "I've tested the Tattoo Liner before and I do believe it is long-lasting, not just for workouts but also (in) a tropical climate," she said:

Lo, 35, is confident it will live up to its award-winning reputation. She said: "I like minimal make-up for my live workouts, with a bit of eyeliner and mascara.

"Long-lasting performance make-up has been key, especially during this time when I don't have a professional make-up artist on hand."

Why should women pay more attention to vegan beauty and wellness products?

Lo: By choosing vegan beauty, you are choosing to be kinder to animals and making the conscious effort to make a positive impact on your environment.

Hoefer: The more we go through these current times, the more we realise the importance of being a conscious consumer. One of the best ways is by voting with our wallets and supporting the brands that do make a difference environmentally. It gives you a sense of pride to know you are attending to your looks without hurting the world.

How have stay-home measures amid Covid-19 changed your beauty routine?

Lo: Since I have been running my own wellness business at home, I put a bit of eyeliner or concealer on Zoom calls. However, I have been using more skincare as part of self-care.

I made it a point to do something for myself every day and that includes a 30-minute beauty routine.

Hoefer: I am wearing zero make-up, zero foundation, and maybe only an odd dab of concealer as I am being viewed only through a lens.

I noticed my skin has cleared up a lot. I have also started using face oil. It has surprised me with its benefits and it is something I will continue to use after (the stay-home notice) is over.

What are your tips on keeping your complexion good during this time?

Lo: I wear sunscreen at home, drink lots of water and stay away from alcohol. Without the salty and often oily food from restaurants, my skin has been loving the TLC, rest and regular exercise.

Hoefer: Before, I would be in a rush, but now I really have the time to tend to my regimen and ensure my products are massaged and absorbed into my face.