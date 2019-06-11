Make the most of your facial for glowing skin

Treating yourself to a facial can be a rewarding experience, but if done wrong, facials can cause damage.

Here is what you should look out for.

OVERDOING IT

Too much of anything is not good, and facials are no different, especially if you are doing a stronger treatment. Aestheticians recommend going for a facial every three to five weeks, so you should follow that unless otherwise directed.

Harsher treatments that involve lasers and extractions must not be done too often because they can damage your skin's natural barrier, leaving your skin red and sensitised.

TOO MUCH EXFOLIATION

The reason why facials are so highly recommended is not just that they are so relaxing, but also that they provide thorough cleansing. We often fail to remove all the product residue on our faces and properly clean the hard-to-reach areas.

While facials will help remove any leftover products on your skin, too much cleansing can dry it out.

Exfoliating can help save your skin, but over-exfoliating will leave your skin damaged and over-sensitised.

INVASIVE EXTRACTIONS

Extractions can be hard to manage because when not done properly, they can leave scars or cause bacteria to spread. Extraction is helpful once in a while, but make sure it is done by someone who is experienced. Home extractions are not recommended, especially when they are done with dirty hands.

INAPPROPRIATE TREATMENTS

Going for basic facials and free trials can be good to cleanse and moisturise the skin, but do not expect to see miracles from those.

Beware of promotions. Make sure you are signing up for facials that suit your needs and definitely not those that target a specific skin problem you do not have.

For instance, an anti-acne treatment helps to clear up the skin, but it can damage skin that is already acne-free.

STRONG INGREDIENTS

Be careful when you are trying a new treatment or product that uses steroid-based or medically prescribed ingredients. Over time, your skin will become used to those ingredients, and will be less responsive to over-the-counter products.

When your skin gets desensitised, your at-home skincare routine may not be as effective, and you may require a higher dosage of active ingredients to see results.

This article was first published in Shape (www.shape.com.sg)