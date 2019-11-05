Making products friendly to your skin

Ms Laura Verallo de Bertotto with a range of the brand's products at Pure & Well.

Imagine using irritants and pore-cloggers on top of facing existing environmental pollution and the rising incidence of allergies.

This cumulative damage is unquestionably bad for one's skin.

Hypoallergenic skincare and cosmetics label VMV Hypoallergenics from the Philippines claims to offer the safest, most proven and effective care in the world, being free of 109 allergens.

It was the first - and is still the only - brand to rate its hypoallergenicity.

Products comprise anti-acne skincare, hypoallergenic skincare for dry, oily and combination skin, hypoallergenic make-up, sun protection, anti-ageing skincare, baby skincare and hair and body personal care.

VMV's CEO and creative director Laura Verallo de Bertotto, who was in town last month to speak at the H.E.R Asia Summit, told The New Paper: "We are the most-published cosmetics brand in peer-reviewed medical journals, with 75 studies currently. We do randomised double-blind studies regularly, and reformulate if we use something that becomes a known allergen.

"Since these studies are expensive and not an industry requirement, most brands don't do it."

Over the years, the number of people who need hypoallergenic products have risen steadily.

Ms Verallo, the eldest daughter of VMV's founding dermatologist-dermatopathologist, said: "Skin problems affect 20 to 40 per cent of adults, and 50 per cent of children globally.

"The culprits of hypersensitivity include the myriad make-up (products) available now, pollution and, according to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (in the US), taking too much antibiotics for things like C-section births."

The best part of her job is receiving letters of gratitude from customers who primarily struggle with chronic psoriasis, eczema, melasma and acne, and knowing VMV has given them peace.

For instance, a chemotherapy patient who suffered from severe itching told her she could finally rest well at night.

Ms Verallo said: "If a product works for you, stick with it. Having less variety reduces the risk of allergic reactions."