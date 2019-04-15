More parents using paediatric tuina to treat childhood ailments

Have you ever massaged your temples in a desperate attempt to rid yourself of a headache and found that it worked?

In similar vein, paediatric tuina, a traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) massage therapy for children, has been gaining popularity among parents looking for options to help manage and prevent common childhood ailments that don't involve oral medication or acupuncture needling pains.

According to homegrown TCM company Eu Yan Sang, it has seen an increase of more than 100 per cent in child patients since 2014.

Considered an all-natural, safe, gentle and non-invasive approach, paediatric tuina can be performed at home by anyone who has learnt how to administer it properly.

Physician Fan Yu Zhen of Eu Yan Sang TCM Clinic at South Bridge Road and Eu Yan Sang Premier TCM Centre at HarbourFront Centre tells The New Paper more.

What is paediatric tuina?

It is a combination of massage, acupressure and other forms of body manipulation to stimulate various acupoints specific to children for treating and preventing diseases.

By stimulating these points via paediatric massage, a physician is able to regulate the organ functions, treat and prevent diseases.

It is most effective for those aged six months to seven years old - generally, the younger the child, the better the treatment efficacy.

What conditions does it treat?

Paediatric tuina can alleviate symptoms for acute conditions such as coughs and fever.

For chronic problems, tuina helps to improve their condition.

These include various gastrointestinal problems, respiratory problems, and issues like teeth grinding, restless sleep, bed wetting. It can also help in flu prevention.

Before it is administered, the physician first makes a diagnosis by gathering information about the child's medical history and symptoms, and examining his or her tongue coating and checking the pulse.

The treatment lasts 10 to 20 minutes, depending on the condition, age, health, symptoms and cooperation of the child.

The massage will be done on a combination of acupoints on the head and face, abdomen, back, and upper and lower limbs.

It is recommended for the child to come once or twice a week, but acute conditions like flu, fever and diarrhoea may require one to two treatments a day.

As TCM is a holistic approach, children may react differently to treatment depending on age, nutritional level, existing medical conditions and more.

Some may need just a few sessions while others need more.

What are its benefits and side effects?

It is a painless, safe and gentle treatment with no side effects that is easily accepted by children. Its benefits range from strengthening the body, improving its functions, aiding growth and development, enhancing immunity and treating illnesses by harmonising the body's internal systems and improving qi and blood flow.

For children who are at a stage of rapid development or often susceptible to illness, tuina can help improve the body's ability to defend against illnesses, and help them maintain an optimal state of health.

