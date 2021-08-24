New beauty treatments to put your best face forward

Are you ready to head back to the office – and your social life – in style with the ease of Covid-19 restrictions?

Here are the beauty treatments to help you put your best face, hair and body forward as Singapore transitions to a Covid-resilient nation.

PISCES WELLNESS

Bid dimpled skin goodbye as the home-grown bespoke wellness spa’s latest Relax, Detox and Slim (RDS) Treatment ($280) is one that nips cellulite, fat cells and lymph blockages in the bud.

A new way of body relaxation, detoxification and slimming, this is an hour of bodywork to get healthy and slim, especially in the pandemic recovery period.

It involves hands-on manipulation of cellulite and fascia to improve blood flow, slow down collagen deterioration and naturally reduce fat cells.

The highlights of the 90-minute treatment at Pisces Wellness (Jurong Point #02-21/21A) include a calming 25-minute steam bath, acupressure and meridian flow massage and Qi Booster, a five-in-one abdominal therapy that comprises needleless acupuncture, acupoint massage, magnetic therapy, negative pressure and osmosis.

LA PRAIRIE

Exclusively offered at the Swiss luxury skincare brand’s newly opened first flagship boutique at Ion Orchard (#B1-15A), the White Caviar Illuminating & Firming Facial ($560) promotes an even skin tone by illuminating the skin and helping to prevent discoloration.

With the added benefit of the Golden Caviar extracts, skin is firmer and more hydrated, thus enhancing the complexion.

Other La Prairie treatments available are the Skin Caviar Lifting & Firming Facial ($520), Platinum Rare Haute Rejuvenation Facial ($890) and Pure Gold Radiance Facial ($600).

IDS AESTHETICS

In a single 60-minute session, the local aesthetics specialist’s newly launched facials, Dew Mist Mi and Dew Mist Pro, not only flush skin in hydration but leave a smooth velvety after-feel and the glass-skin glow of your dreams.

It achieves this partly by using powerful technologies and devices at different stages, as well as spa-exclusive products like the Dew Mist Oxygen Serum, Moisturising Essence and Rejuvenating Lift Cream.

The Dew Mist Mi ($267.50) and Dew Mist Pro ($299.60) are now available at IDS Aesthetics at Novena Specialist Centre and International Building.

DS SKIN & WELLNESS CLINIC

The aesthetic dermatology clinic (Paragon Medical Centre, #07-11/12) has introduced its phototherapy service (from $50), a walk-in light box which contains calibrated fluorescent light bulbs used to administer the treatment on affected skin.

The fuss-free procedure takes a few minutes and can be used to manage a wide range of skin conditions like psoriasis, vitiligo, eczema and inflammation.

DS Skin & Wellness Clinic’s dermatologist will evaluate each patient’s suitability before discussing the treatment schedule, and frequency may vary from one to three times a week.

BROWHAUS

Achieve a brighter, firmer and lifted eye contour with the local eyebrow and eyelash grooming chain’s latest power duo.

Plasma Lift is a revolutionary non-invasive treatment that stimulates collagen production, repairs elastin fibres and regenerates skin cells to lift, tighten and rejuvenate the delicate eye area, while diminishing fine lines and wrinkles.

It is best paired with Wide Focus Eye Cream, a powerful anti-ageing eye cream specially formulated as an after-care treatment, which contains a potent cocktail of three active ingredients – boerhavia diffusa root extract, liposome soy isoflavones and olive squalane.

Browhaus’ Plasma Lift – Upper & Lower Eyelid + Crow’s Feet ($780) is now available at all Browhaus outlets, as is the Wide Focus Eye Cream ($158), which also retails at beautyemporium.shop

PEACHY SKIN BAR

Feel confident in any outfit with the local bespoke beauty salon’s Peachy Fuzz hair removal services, providing both SHR permanent hair removal and aftercare post-maintenance (Fuzz+ Therapy) for softer and brighter skin from head to toe.

Fuzz+ Therapy includes a soothing cleanse, gentle exfoliation and IPL whitening to lighten darkened skin or scars at targeted areas, followed by the application of a targeted body mask.

Peachy Skin Bar’s SHR Hair Removal & IPL Whitening Power Pair is now available at a trial price of $50 at the City Gate (#01-13) and The Seletar Mall (#03-17) outlets.

ONLY AESTHETICS

If you are bothered by having to constantly shave or wax to remove unwanted body hair and want a more effective way to solve this issue, look no further than the local aesthetic brand’s three hair removal services for both men and women.

Exclusive to Only Aesthetics, Aureoled allows one to remove unwanted hair in just five sessions, without feeling pain or skin irritation.

Meanwhile, SHR laser utilises the latest devices and machines to get rid of unwanted body hair quickly and works well on coarse, dark hair and most skin tones.

Lastly, Only Aesthetics’ IPL system works by progressively heating the device, before gradually distributing the energy over the targeted area. It is suitable for all hair tones, particularly darker and coarser hair, as well as those who love going under the sun.

Trial prices start from $98.

ORIBE

Tame and protect your tresses in a jiffy with the US haircare brand’s three-step routine to cleanse, condition and style, catering to each hair type.

Choose from ranges like Signature (normal hair) and Moisture & Control (dry/frizzy hair) to Magnificent Volume (flat/oily hair) and Imperial Blowout Creme (to style) ($65 to $94).

You can also try Oribe’s first salon-exclusive service, the Renewal Remedies Treatment Experience ($180 to $260), a customised five-step revolutionary system that addresses various hair concerns.

Visit Oribe.com for the full list of participating Oribe salon partners.