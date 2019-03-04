Health

Prenatal nicotine exposure linked to ADHD: Study

Mar 04, 2019 06:00 am

Pregnant women who have nicotine in their systems from smoking are more likely to have children who develop attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), a new study suggests.

And the higher the level of nicotine in a pregnant woman's blood, the greater her child's risk of being diagnosed with ADHD, researchers report in Pediatrics.

Senior study author Alan S. Brownsaid: "We can speculate a bit since we know that nicotine crosses the placenta. And in animal studies, it's related to increased motor activity." - REUTERS

