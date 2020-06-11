Priority queue for healthcare heroes at FairPrice

FairPrice has implemented a priority queue in-store for all healthcare heroes.

Even as the circuit breaker has been lifted, front-line workers continue to work hard to make Singapore a safer place for all.

As a show of appreciation and gratitude, FairPrice has implemented a priority queue in-store for these healthcare heroes.

All healthcare workers from hospitals, nursing homes, clinics and staff from community care facilities are eligible. They simply have to flash their staff pass from any healthcare institution to enjoy priority store entry and join the priority payment queue at the 56 participating stores.

Each store has a different dedicated location or counter for the priority queue.

This initiative is jointly organised by FairPrice, Food, Drinks and Allied Workers Union and Healthcare Services Employees' Union.