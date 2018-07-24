Reasons behind weak nails and what you can do about it

It is annoying and sometimes painful to break a nail when you have spent weeks growing them out and grooming them.

And it definitely does not help if you have just splurged on a manicure.

If you find yourself often breaking a nail or two, these are the reasons that may be causing them to be brittle.

ALL-DAY TEXTING AND TYPING

Repetitive contact between nails and keyboard or smartphone screen may cause the edges of your nails to split and fray. If you are required to do a lot of typing, it is best to trim your nails short such that only the pads of your fingers are doing the typing.

Alternatively, adjust your hand position to minimise the impact on your nails.

LACK OF VITAMIN B

The food you are eating determines how strong your nails are. Biotin, a B vitamin, plays a part in producing protein to strengthen weak nails.

According to a study in the Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology, nails became stronger when participants were given a 2.5mg dose of biotin daily.

Ensure that your diet consists of biotin-rich foods such as salmon and eggs.

NOT MOISTURISING

Washing hands strips moisture from your nails. That is why it is important to moisturise your hands after a shower or after washing your hands.

While you are at it, do not forget to get some of the product on your nails as well. A regular hand moisturiser will do the job.

Wear gloves when doing household chores to protect your nails and keep them short to prevent breakage. PHOTO: AFP

LEAVING NAIL POLISH ON FOR TOO LONG

The chemicals in nail polish may dry out your nail plate, resulting in flaky and weak nails. That does not mean you have to ditch your manicures.

Just remember not to leave the polish on for more than five days and give your nails more time to breathe in between manicure sessions.

TRIMMING CUTICLES

Time to ditch those cuticle nippers. Cuticles are skin tissues that act as a form of barrier between your nail plate and skin.

Cutting your cuticles essentially means removing the defence barrier, exposing your nails and body to more harmful bacteria and infections. Researchers from the University of Colorado found that at any given time, your hand has roughly 150 species of bacteria living on it.

DOING HOUSEHOLD CHORES

Wear gloves while you are doing chores to protect your nails and keep them short to prevent breakage.

USING NAILS AS A TOOL

Long nails are pretty useful when it comes to removing stubborn sticky labels, but all that scratching and peeling is definitely hurting them.

Even if they don't break, your nails are subjected to wear and tear, and as a result, they break more easily or grow out unevenly over time.

PEELING OR CHEWING

This bad habit makes your nails short, stubby and jagged. In doing so, you may also damage the skin around your nails, increasing the risk of infection.

NOT CLEANING THOROUGHLY

Practising basic hygiene is the cornerstone of good health - and healthy nails. Even if your nails are short, dirt can still build up to cause bacterial infection. One of the most common nail infections is caused by the bacteria pseudomonas.

They form green pigments in your nails and cause your nail bed to soften over time. The next time you wash your hands, remember to scrub under your nails where the grime and dirt is hiding.

If you have brittle nails, use a gentle hand cleanser that is free of alcohol.

