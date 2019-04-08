Report: Even moderate drinking raises stroke risk

Blood pressure and stroke risk rise steadily the more alcohol people drink, and previous claims that one or two drinks a day might protect against stroke are not true, according to a genetic study.

The research found people who drink moderately - consuming 10g to 20g of alcohol a day - raise their risk of stroke by 10 per cent to 15 per cent.

For those who had four or more drinks a day, blood pressure rises greatly and the risk of stroke increases by around 35 per cent, the study found.