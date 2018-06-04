Serena Williams feels like 'warrior princess' in Wakanda catsuit

Serena Williams' eye-catching "Wakanda-inspired" black catsuit is more than just a fashion statement.

Serena Williams admitted the eye-catching, figure-hugging black catsuit she sported on her return to Grand Slam tennis at the French Open in Paris last week was inspired by the hit Marvel movie blockbuster Black Panther, but added that it was also intended to help women with post-natal complications.

She defeated Kristyna Pliskova of the Czech Republic 7-6 (7/4), 6-4 at Roland-Garros, the venue of the world's top clay-court championship, to register her first victory at the majors since her 2017 Australian Open triumph.

Besides her performance, the 36-year-old's outfit was making headlines, with the American insisting it was "fun as well as functional" in a nod to the severe health problems she suffered after giving birth to daughter Alexis Olympia last September.

"I call it like my Wakanda-inspired catsuit," she said in reference to the fictional African nation that is featured in Black Panther.

SUPERHERO

"I feel like a warrior princess. I always wanted to be a superhero."

But having revealed that she suffered from blood clotting, which required life-saving surgery after her daughter's birth, she said the suit should not be dismissed as just another fashion statement.

"I don't know how many blood clots I have had in the past 12 months. So the suit has definitely a little functionality to it.

"I have been wearing pants in general a lot when I play so I can keep, you know, the blood circulation going.

"It is a fun suit, but it is also functional so I can play without any problems."

Being a tennis-playing mother is also radically different from being a tennis-playing dad on the tour.

She said: "Well, first and foremost, you have to get your core back, which is hard, because it literally spreads when you have a baby.

"That is difficult. And just coming back from the physical impact of having a baby, at my age, is never easy.

"I actually breastfed for a really long time, and so I just had this real connection with my daughter. But I am a super hands-on mum. Maybe too much so."

Williams, the 2002, 2013 and 2015 champion in Paris, added: "I missed Roland-Garros so much, I missed the battle. I couldn't play last year.