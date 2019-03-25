Signs you are suffering from hormonal imbalance

Physicians at clinics such as the ones run by Eu Yan Sang can help remedy headaches.

Hormones are chemical messengers in our bodies that play a huge role in maintaining many essential bodily functions including controlling appetite, mood and even sleep patterns.

So imagine the consequences an imbalance in hormones can have on your health. Here are some signs that indicate you may be suffering from hormonal imbalance.

BREAKOUTS

Despite religiously going through your 10-step Korean skincare routine every day and night, sometimes you simply can't keep the pimples away.

Hormone imbalances during menstruation or menopause can cause severe breakouts or blackheads and whiteheads.

HAIR LOSS

Prior to menopause, women produce oestrogen to balance out the small amount of testosterone that is found in their bodies. As the oestrogen level falls during menopause, testosterone levels increase and this is converted to a hormone called dihydrotestosterone (DHT) that inhibits hair growth, resulting in hair thinning and hair loss.

HEADACHES

Fluctuating hormone levels can give you severe headaches. Migraines are often linked to oestrogen as it plays a part in controlling the sensation of pain in your brain. A drop in oestrogen could potentially trigger serious headaches.

MENSTRUAL PROBLEMS

If you often experience irregular periods or severe menstrual cramps, it is highly likely you're suffering from hormonal imbalance. When hormones like oestrogen are not in sync, you will face period problems.

MOOD SWINGS

We have all been there, experiencing a dramatic shift in mood for no apparent reason. Oestrogen plays a big role in premenstrual syndrome (PMS)-related mood swings.

However, it can also occur when your thyroid doesn't produce enough hormones - a condition called hypothyroidism. If your mood swings are serious, check with your doctor to see if you require treatment.

FATIGUE

It's nothing unusual to feel a little burnt out sometimes. But if you've been getting sufficient sleep and still feel weary all the time, it could be due to your hormonal levels.

WEIGHT GAIN

If you have been keeping to a healthy diet and lifestyle, your weight gain may be due to hormonal imbalances. That's why it's common for women to experience drastic weight gain during menopause.

INSOMNIA

Persistent insomnia can be attributed to hormonal imbalance.

Melatonin is the hormone that affects your sleep-wake cycle. If other hormones are not in sync, you will have trouble catching some quality shut-eye.

