Simple tips to get you better shut-eye

Struggling to stay awake? You are not alone.

According to a recent article posted by British bedding manufacturer Sleepseeker, Singapore is the most fatigued country in the world.

But it is not just about the number of hours of shut-eye we have every night.

It has been said that Singaporeans are more sleep-deprived than ever as we spend more hours on the Internet and work too much, especially now that working from home has become a default for many people because of the pandemic.

In fact, it was reported in the same survey that Singapore is the second country that works the most hours a year, with an average of 2,238 annual working hours.

But we are also spending more time on social media - to stay in touch with our loved ones just so we can make up for the lost interpersonal interaction - and gravitating towards online entertainment and shopping.

Aside from feeling tired, cranky and out of sorts, missing out on the recommended seven to nine hours of sleep can have serious long-term effects on health. But it is never too late to do something about it.

Here are five tips by Sleepseeker on how to catch some good Zs.

Diet and exercise

Your day may be packed with back-to-back meetings, but you should always find some time to squeeze in a run or brisk walk every day.

Not only is it good for your physical health, but doing so can also help reduce stress and boost the amount of time you spend in the restorative stages of sleep.

Of course, sleeping also has a distinct correlation with diet as well. And while we love indulging in common favourites such as caffeine, alcohol or even large meals, it is important to limit consumption before bedtime as it may affect sleep quality.

Avoid blue light

We are all guilty of going on our devices before bedtime - scrolling through Instagram, Facebook or TikTok feeds before falling asleep with phones in our hands.

But doing so has an adverse effect on the ability to sleep.

This is because the blue light emitted from the devices prevents the production of the melatonin hormone - which is responsible for making us feel drowsy.

Although this may be helpful during the day, it does hinder us at night when we are trying to rest.

Practise meditating

Many of us tend to underestimate the influence meditation has, but it can have an impact on many aspects of health and well-being including sleep quality.

It is a great way to destress, and it also helps to keep you calm before you hit the hay.

Create a comfortable space

Your bedroom should be your sanctuary - a place of quiet retreat for you to unwind after work. For a comfortable night's rest, consider investing in good high-quality mattresses and pillows that are tailored to suit your needs.

On top of that, it is also important to ensure your bedroom is at a comfortable temperature to avoid a restless night.

Consistency is key

Keeping a consistent sleep schedule makes a world of difference. To ensure that you have a good night's rest, try going to bed at the same time every night, even on the weekends.

This article was first published in Her World Online (www.HerWorld.com)