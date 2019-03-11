Sinus problems tied to higher risk of depression, anxiety

People who suffer from a common chronic sinus disorder may be more likely than those who do not to develop depression and anxiety, a Korean study suggests.

Researchers focused on chronic rhinosinusitis, which happens when the cavities around the nasal passages are inflamed and swollen for at least 12 weeks. Symptoms can include facial pain and headaches, nasal obstruction and an impaired sense of smell.

The condition has long been linked to a lower quality of life and problems with physical, social, emotional and cognitive functioning, researchers note in the Jama Otolaryngology Head & Neck Surgery journal.

Even though depression and anxiety commonly accompany chronic rhinosinusitis, it is unclear whether the mental health issues preceded or followed the sinus issues.