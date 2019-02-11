Six reasons behind your sweat

You sweat to help your body cool down.

Underarm sweat patches and clammy palms are a pain, especially when you are about to head out for a hot date or to meet an important client. Before you blame the weather, find out the other possible causes behind why you are constantly perspiring.

STRESS

When the brain perceives a threat, it triggers the fight-or-flight response. Your body goes into high alert mode and releases cortisol and adrenaline. To help your body cool down, you sweat.

So if you are too high-strung before a big presentation or upcoming deadline, take some time away from your desk and do breathing exercises.

CAFFEINE

Unfortunately, your daily coffee could well be the culprit behind your unsightly underarm sweat patches. Caffeine found in coffee revs up the nervous system, and your body sweats to regulate your internal temperature.

WEIGHT

If you are overweight, it might contribute to the problem of excessive sweating. High body fat levels could trap more heat to raise your core temperature. It also requires more effort to move around with a higher body weight.

Lowering your weight to a healthy range may ease the strain on your body and prevent other weight-related issues.

WACKY HORMONES

Menstruation cycles, pregnancy and menopause can cause some serious hormonal changes and imbalances.

They increase your core body temperature due to rising progesterone levels.

It is also why many women experience the common hot flushes as well as sudden feelings of heat over the face, neck and chest during menopause.

MEDICATION

Medicine like antidepressants and some pain relievers may come with hot flushes as a side effect. If you suspect your medication is causing you to sweat excessively, it is best to speak to your doctor about it.

EXERCISE

Still feeling the heat hours after your high-intensity interval training class? The elevation in your core temperature may stick around post-workout. In this case, it might not be a bad thing as it could mean higher metabolism, helping you torch more calories.

This article first appeared in Shape (www.shape.com.sg)