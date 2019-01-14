Skincare, wellness and health trends you need to know about in 2019

The Impossible Burger 2.0, a new and improved version of the company's plant-based burger that tastes like real beef, was introduced during CES 2019 in Las Vegas.

HEMP-DERIVED PRODUCTS

CBD, which is short for cannabidiol, is extracted from the hemp plant (aka cannabis sativa plant).

It doesn't contain any mind-altering effects. And since CBD doesn't have any psychoactive properties, it isn't a controlled substance in Singapore.

There is research that supports the fact that CBD can have therapeutic properties against seizures as it is able to affect the brain's chemical and electrical activity.

Singapore's National Research Foundation has also launched a Synthetic Cannabinoid Biology Programme to study this group of compounds and devise sustainable ways to produce medicinal cannabinoids and their derivatives.

In countries like the US and UK, there is also an increase in the use of hemp oil as an oral supplement to relieve stress and aid relaxation.

While it seems to be a challenge to find hemp oil supplements in health stores here, you can purchase them online at iHerb.

That said, not all of these products contain CBD as it is only present in the flowers, leaves and stalks of the plant. If the supplement only contains hemp seed oil, that means you are only getting the health benefits associated with ingesting fatty acids.

Similarly, many skincare products also contain hemp seed oil for nourishing and replenishing properties. Usually extracted via a cold press method to preserve the integrity of the active ingredients, hemp seed oil is also free of psychoactive properties.

And just like many other botanical seed oils, it is rich in fatty acids, which makes hemp seed oil an excellent option to hydrate and soften skin.

MESONUTRIENTS

Food trend junkies may be familiar with the terms 'macronutrients' and 'micronutrients'.

The former refers to food groups that we eat and get our energy from, including carbohydrates, proteins and fats. The latter refers to the groups of nutrients which are essential to our body for energy production, immune function, bone health and cell multiplication.

The latest buzzword in 2019? Mesonutrients.

Derived from the Greek language, macro means 'big', micro means 'small' and meso means 'inside'. Mesonutrients refer to the specific active compounds found within the foods that we eat, which make them beneficial to our health.

Some common mesonutrients are curcumin (in turmeric), lycopene (in tomatoes) and astaxanthin ( in salmon).

CRYSTAL-INFUSED SKINCARE

Whether you believe in the healing powers of crystals or simply love the cooling and depuffing benefits of a rose quartz face roller, most of us aren't strangers to crystals.

An indispensable part of beauty rituals in ancient civilisations, crystals are said to have healing powers because they are essentially minerals, which contain tiny electrical charges.

When they are finely ground and used in skincare products, these tiny electrical charges can enhance the product penetration into skin or increase cellular energy for accelerated results and healthier skin.

FOCUS ON YOUR POSTURE

2018 might have been the year about mindfulness, with many people practising it while living in the moment, in situations like breathing, controlling your temper and even your eating habits.

In 2019, this mindfulness movement includes posture.

Since most urbanites spend long hours at office desks or at home looking at our devices, it's easy for us to slouch, and over time, this can lead to muscle tension and chronic aches.

One easy way to improve your posture is to take deep breaths when you're seated at your desk.

This is usually sufficient to make you aware of your incorrect posture as it is difficult to take deep breaths where your lungs are fully filled with air and your diaphragm rises if you're not seated upright.

Or try taking up yoga and pilates classes as they help strengthen your core muscles, which can then help with your posture. If you're already suffering from chronic pain at your neck, back or shoulders, it could be time to see a chiropractor to help realign your body and improve mobility.

PLANT-BASED MEAT

Beef is one of the most environmentally unfriendly meats.

Which is why plant-based meat replacements like Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods are gaining in popularity.

Recently, US-based Impossible Foods announced that it would hit Singapore this year. While since its debut last year, Beyond Meat is already available in major hotels, including Grand Hyatt Singapore and The Fullerton Hotel Singapore.

According to the US brand, its Beyond Burger looks, cooks and tastes like a fresh beef burger patty. Plus, it also contains 20g of plant-based protein, comparable to the amount of beef protein in a regular beef patty.

This article first appeared in Shape (www.shape.com.sg)