Small but meaningful ways to practise self-care in your 20s

Workouts you can do by yourself at home, such as yoga or pilates, help keep your body in peak form.

Self-care in your 20s is all about establishing a healthy foundation for the years ahead.

Your body is in peak form. Your resting metabolic rate is firing and your bone density, muscle mass and heart health are in top shape.

This is the age where burning the candle at both ends doesn't knock you out for days.

But do not let all that energy and vitality go to waste. Use it to build a strong foundation to carry you through life.

Here are six lifestyle adjustments you can make that will help prioritise your health and body.

Embrace real food

It is easy to rely on processed, convenience foods.

However, even at this age, you will soon notice having lower energy levels if your diet is full of nutrient-deficient foods.

Dietician Bronwen Greenfield said: "This is the age to focus on creating healthy habits that will set you up for life.

"A simple strategy is to consume two servings of fruit and at least five servings of vegetables a day. This will ensure it's a habit by the time you reach your 30s."

Iron deficiency is common at this age so it's important to ensure you're eating enough iron-rich foods such as lean meats or non-animal sources like legumes, wholegrain and leafy greens. Keep in mind that plant-based sources of iron are not as well absorbed.

Pair these foods with a source of vitamin C, such as citrus fruits, tomato or capsicum, and consume "iron-blockers" like coffee separately to help increase the amount of iron absorbed.

Start moving

Now is the best time to explore fitness options. Find out what works for you and stick to it.

Most people jump straight to running, but you can always try sports that include running like basketball, badminton or tennis. Or workouts you can easily do by yourself at home like yoga or pilates.

Put out the smoke

Aside from yellow teeth and bad breath, smoking also increases the risk of menstrual cycle and fertility problems, osteoporosis, cancer, heart disease and stroke.

It also increases your susceptibility to pneumonia and influenza, and lowers the levels of protective antioxidants in the blood.

Lay the foundations

Your bone density has nearly reached its peak age. The sooner you start protecting your bones, the more likely you will have strong bones for life.

Eating a diet rich in calcium (1,000mg daily), ensuring you are getting enough sunlight to make vitamin D, and exercising are three key factors to help build and maintain strong bones.

Protect your skin

You can delay the onset of wrinkles, sagging skin and sun damage by diligently applying sunscreen to your face and body every day.

Squeeze in sleep

Sticking to a balanced sleep-wake cycle might not be at the top of your list at this age, but it is important for your mental and physical well-being.

Studies show that people who do not get enough quality sleep are more likely to get sick after being exposed to a virus, with a lack of sleep also affecting recovery time when you do get sick.